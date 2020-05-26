Jaden Hossler and Bryce Hall were arrested in Texas. The TikTok stars were on a cross-country road trip from their base in Los Angeles along with the rest of the members of the social media collective Sway House.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, Hossler, 19, and Hall, 20, are both accused of marijuana possession. Records show that Hossler was booked at 11:28 p.m. on May 25 and Hall was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Heavy has reached out to the sheriff’s office for further comment on the arrest. Lee County begins 60 miles east of Austin, Texas.

On May 25, Hossler posted this photo showing him along with Hall and his fellow Sway House members. The caption read, “i mean who wouldn’t wanna ride w the boys? roadyyyy.”

A Few Hours Before His Arrest, Hossler Said He Was in Texas & Was En Route to Louisiana

A few hours before his arrest, Hossler posted a video to his Instagram page showing him on a bus with the other members of Sway House, Vinny Got Heat, Blake Gray, Josh Richards and JRod. A post on JRod’s Instagram page on May 25 showed the group in Balmorhea, Texas. The caption for Hossler’s video said that the group was in Texas and were en route to Louisiana. Various videos spread on social media around the time of the pair’s arrest purport to show Hall and Hossler being taken into custody:

VideoVideo related to tiktok stars jaden hossler & bryce hall arrested in texas 2020-05-26T12:28:51-04:00

Heavy has reached out to Hall and Hossler’s representatives for further comment on the arrest. There has been no public statements from the pair or their representatives since their arrests.

The Members of Sway House Live in a Bel-Air Mansion Together

VideoVideo related to tiktok stars jaden hossler & bryce hall arrested in texas 2020-05-26T12:28:51-04:00

According to an April 2020 Forbes feature, the Sway House features, Josh Richards, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler. The group lives together in Bel-Air. The collective was set up by TalentX Entertainment. The group combined have millions of followers on TikTok.

Bryce Hall Has Been Declared the ‘Unofficial Leader’ of Their Group

HOWDY TEXAS 🤠 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 25, 2020

Bryce Hall has 6.9 million followers on his official TikTok page and 3.8 million followers on Instagram. Jaden Hossler has 6 million followers on his official TikTok profile and 2.4 million on Instagram. Hossler refers to himself as a “rockstar” on his TikTok bio. An April 2020 Distractify feature on Sway House declared Bryce Hall to be the “unofficial leader” of the group.

In the article, Hossler details that he joined TikTok in the summer of 2019 and was using the platform to launch his music career. Hossler’s music has 20,000 likes on Spotify.

A March 2020 Insider article described Hall and Hossler, as well as other TikTok stars, being depicted in fan fiction. The controversial fan fiction described a 13-year-old girl who was sold as a sex slave to the members of Sway House. Hossler was quoted as saying of the fan fiction, “I hate this. I hate it. I want to die. I want death right now! I thoroughly believe that this is what people think we do.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School