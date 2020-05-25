Titan Games Season 2 Cast of Contestants: Meet the Competitors

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s The Titan Games returns for season two tonight, May 25, 2020 on NBC. This season will feature six well-known athletes around the world competing against everyday athletes in various competitions.

“This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season,” host and executive producer Johnson said in an official statement. “We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we’ve selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen… All of the men and women are true athletes and competitors who give it their all in the Titan arena.”

This year’s competition will break down into three regions across the U.S., and one male and one female athlete will reign as the Titan of each region.

In order to gain the title of Titan, contestants have to beat professional athletes and maintain their spot on top of Mount Olympus. In the season finale, the Titans will return and battle against each other.

Ultimately, one man and one woman will emerge as Titan Champion and get the grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes come out as the winner, the prize money goes to a charity of their choosing.

Titan: Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields is a 25-year-old world famous professional boxer. She took home the gold medal in the women’s middleweight boxing category at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

She has held the title of the world’s best active female light middleweight boxer. She will be representing the central region.

Titan: Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas is a former NFL football player and a current host on the NFL Network. He was one of the only five players in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first ten seasons, which is why he’s a household name today.

The 35-year-old will be representing the central region.

Titan: Victor Cruz

Another Titan this season is 33-year-old Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz. He’s a former NFL player who won the 2012 Super Bowl with the New York Giants. He launched the Victor Cruz Foundation in 2014.

He is representing the West Region alongside Titan Jessie Graff.

Titan: Hannah Teter

Olympic gold-winning Snowboarder Hannah Teter is another of the Titans. The 33-year-old athlete is representing the East region.

She’s known for winning the gold medal in the halfpipe snowboarding competition in the 2006 Olympics, and she took home the silver in the sport during the 2010 Olympics.

Titan: Jessie Graff

Jessie Graff is a 36-year-old stuntwoman. She’s known for being the first woman to get through Stage 1 and 2 of American Ninja Warrior and Sasuke, which is the original Japanese Ninja Warrior.

Her stunt work has been featured in Die Hard, The Dark Knight, Supergirl, G.I. Joe, and Transformers. She will be the female Titan for the East Region.

Titan: Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley is a 38-year-old Mixed Martial Artist. He’s been a UFC fighter since 2013 and won a welterweight championship in 2016. He is currently a sports analyst and commentator with ESPN.

Woodley is representing the East region for the Titan Games.

Meet The 36 Competitors

Competitor 1: Alexis Balliet is a female competitor for the central region. The 28-year-old contestant is from Derry, New Hampshire and currently resides in Drums, Pennsylvania. Balliet works as the director of quality at a pharmaceutical company.

Competitor 2: Bartley Weaver IV is a male competitor for the central region. He’s 31 years old and works as a mascot for the Tennessee Titans as well as a Kentucky State Trooper. Weaver is from Cave City, Kentucky but currently resides in Bowling Green.

Competitor 3: Blake Wright is a 24-year-old male competitor for the Central region. He is a middle school social studies teacher and football coach from Texas.

Competitor 4: Chantae McMillan is a 31-year-old female contestant representing the central region. She’s a professional track and field athlete from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Competitor 5: Dani Speegle is a 25-year-old nutrition and fitness consultant from Orlando, Florida. She’s representing the central region as well.

Competitor 6: Dr. Jaime Seeman is a 35-year-old female contestant from the Central region. She’s an OBGYN from Omaha, Nebraska.

Competitor 7: Jessica Weatherby is a 41-year-old homeschool mom from Waco, Texas. She’s competing for the central region.

Competitor 8: Dr. Kaleb Redden is another central region contestant. He’s 35 years old and works as a sports medicine physician. He’s original from Big Piney, Wyoming but currently resides in Meridian, Idaho.

Competitor 9: Matthew Chan is competing for the central region. The 42-year-old firefighter is originally from Chicago but currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Competitor 10: Steven Shelby is a 32-year-old Deputy Sherriff from Columbus, Ohio. He currently resides in Delaware, Ohio and will be representing the central region.

Competitor 11: Michael Hewitt is another central region competitor. He’s 29 years old and is a professional opera singer from Littleton, Colorado. He currently resides in Arlington, Virginia.

Competitor 12: Nadi Carey is another central region competitor. The 28-year-old is an NCAA Women’s Basketball Referee from Tucson, Arizona.

Competitor 13: Eric Palicia is the first of the West region competitors. The 40-year-old is an army combat engineer officer from Stoneboro, Pennsylvania. He currently resides in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Competitor 14: Exodus Rogers is another West competitor. The 33-year-old currently works as the deputy probation assistant for the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. He is from Sacramento, California.

Competitor 15: Jamara Garrett is a 25-year-old female competitor for the West region. She currently works as a bank teller and is from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Competitor 16: Kelly Stone is a 29-year-old competitor for the West region in the competition. She’s a pediatric and adult physical therapist from Lakewood, Colorado.

Competitor 17: Kelly Valdez is from the west region as well. The 28-year-old is a wildland firefighter originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She now resides in Anaheim Hills, California.

Competitor 18: Lindsey Hamm is a competitor from the West. She’s 33 years old and works as a mountain guide in Bishop, California. She’s originally from Kingwood, Texas.

Competitor 19: Margaux Alvarez is a female competitor for the West region. The 35-year-old works as a winemaker and fitness coach in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is originally from Stevensville, Montana.

Competitor 20: Mitch Harrison is a 31-year-old male competitor for the West region. He works as a security officer in Kenai, Alaska but is previously from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Competitor 21: Natalie Talbert is a 30-year-old CrossFit Trainer and nutrition coast originally from Concord, California. She now lives in Soquel, California and will be representing the West region in the games.

Competitor 22: Noah Patricia is a 30-year-old competitor for the West region. He is currently a member of the U.S. Air Force and resides at the Yokota Air Base in Japan. He is originally from Stoneboro, Pennsylvania.

Competitor 23: Robbie Rodriguez is representing the West region as well. He’s 30 years old and is a registered nurse from Tucson, Arizona.

Competitor 24: Wayne Skivington is from the West region and is 32 years old. He’s currently a performer with Cirque Du Soleil and is originally from the United Kingdom. He resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Competitor 25: Andrew Hanus is a 32-year-old grants manager originally from Mantua, Ohio. He’ll be representing the East, as he currently lives in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.

Competitor 26: Blake Broadhurst is representing the East region. He’s 37 years old and is a police K9 instructor and handler originally from Eau Gallie, Florida. He currently lives in Orlando.

Competitor 37: Courtney Roselle is a female competitor from the East region. The 31-year-old contestant is a strength and conditioning coach and motivational speaker from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Competitor 28: Cynthia Gauthier will be a competitor representing the East. She’s 31 years old and works as a Monster Jam truck driver and welder. She’s originally from Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, but she currently resides in Ruskin, Florida.

Competitor 29: Dasha Kuret is a female competitor for the East region. She works as an AEW Announcer and Spanish commentator. Kuret is 32 years old and is from Orlando, Florida.

Competitor 30: Haley Johnson is a 25-year-old competitor for the East region. She’s an active duty army registered nurse from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Competitor 31: Joshua Porter represents the East region as well. The 29-year-old contestant is in the Army and is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. He currently resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAfjAdaFgp0/

Competitor 32: Kareem Brinson is a 35-year-old DJ entertainer and group fitness instructor from New Jersey. He’ll be representing the East region in the games.

Competitor 33: Michelle Lewis is a female competitor for the East region. She’s 32 years old and is currently a real estate agent in Atlanta, Georgia.

Competitor 34: Ryan Steenberg is from the East region as well, hailing from Webster, New York. The 37-year-old is a world-ranked professional long drive athlete and entrepreneur.

Competitor 35: Shantal Athill is a female competitor from the East region. She is a firefighter from East Orange, New Jersey and is 29 years old.

Competitor 36: William Sutton is a 26-year-old high school agriculture teacher and JV basketball coach from Trenton, North Carolina. He’ll be representing the East in the games.

The Titan Games premieres tonight, May 25, 2020 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

READ NEXT: Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s Fights & Dating Beef Explained