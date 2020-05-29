Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7, the legendary DMV (The District, Maryland and Virginia) radio DJ and host, has died. Redz cause of death has not been made public. Posting on Facebook, one of Redz’ friends said that the legendary DJ had suffered a heart attack on May 28.

Redz death was confirmed by his former colleague, fellow radio host, Sunni and the City. Sunni’s tweet read, “Got a call from DJ Flexx that shattered my heart. Can’t believe our former colleague Tony Redz has passed away. Way too young. Prayers to his family. Unbelievable.”

Another of Redz’ former colleagues, DJ Heat, tweeted, “Taken aback by the news. Rest peacefully to my former radio colleage Tony Redz. Prayers to his family.”

Redz began hosting his weekly radio show on WPGC 95.5 FM in November 2014, according to his LinkedIn page.

Redz Majored in Journalism & Minored in Theater at Howard University

VideoVideo related to tony redz aka mr. 24/7: dmv legendary dj dies 2020-05-28T21:50:38-04:00

Redz was a graduate of Howard University where he majored in journalism and minored in theater. An online profile for Redz says that he was native of the southeast section of Washington D.C. Redz graduated from high school at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. In addition to Howard University, Redz also studied acting at Howard Community College. Redz worked as an acting coach in the D.C. area.

#tbt Tony Redz, a former host on WPGC 95.5, passed away today. I got a chance to interview him a couple of years back for my short documentary "Sounds of the Summer" and saw him work at the radio station countless times. He will be missed and a major staple in the DMV radio pic.twitter.com/q4Lr93WkF3 — houze with a Z. (@TravisHouze) May 29, 2020

That profile adds that Redz played drums in his youth at the Springfield Baptist Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church, and St. John’s Power Christian Center. At that time, Redz was also a member of several go-go bands.

Redz first job in radio was at Radio One’s WKYS 93.9 FM. Redz began working at CBS radio’s WPGC in 2000. In addition to his radio work, Redz has also hosted events on television for BET.

Redz Regularly Used His Instagram Page to Talk About Issues Facing African-American People in the United States

Redz regularly used his Instagram page to post photos and videos about issues that affect the African-American community in the United States, including police brutality and gun violence. One of Redz’ final Instagram posts dealt with the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of the city’s police on May 25. On his Instagram bio, Redz refers to himself as an “Actor.”

In August 2016, Redz spoke to ABC Washington D.C. about his anguish over the shooting death of local rapper Swipey aka Douglas Brooks.

Redz told the station, “He put on a great show and he stayed and he shook every kids hand and took every picture and that to me touched my heart.” Swipey was 18 years old. The piece referred to Redz as one of Swipey’s “growing legion of fans.” Redz had earlier said about the slain rapper, “It’s just sad, he was a young man that was aspiring to be a young artist. He’s done more in his lifetime than most artists that are 20-30-years-old.”

VideoVideo related to tony redz aka mr. 24/7: dmv legendary dj dies 2020-05-28T21:50:38-04:00

The Wire actor Tray Chaney tweeted about Redz’ death saying, “I can’t process this right now…..looking at this pic then listening to a piece of our interview when you first heard my music & automatically played it & interviewed me live on the radio….RIP TONY REDZ aka Mr 24/7 this really hit me….2020 is hitting me from all angles Crying face.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School