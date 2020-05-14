Tony Vlachos: Could He Be the ‘Survivor’ Season 40 Winner?

Tony Vlachos is one of the final five castaways on Survivor: Winners at War and we think he has an excellent chance to win the $2 million prize. Read on to find out why.

He Has Kept His Aggression in Check

Vlachos previously won season 28, Survivor: Cagayan, “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty,” but he won in the most fly-by-night fashion. Even host Jeff Probst called him “incredibly reckless” and compared him to a “Tasmanian Devil” when Probst named his Top 10 winners for Parade in 2015. But Probst also said he’s never seen anything like it.

“He was so gifted that he could make a mistake and recover because he was lapping you, so that he was able to actually catch back up and fix his mistake. It’s almost like he had his own time machine. I’ve never seen anyone play with that much energy and juggle that many balls at once, and pull it all off,” said the Survivor host.

When Vlachos came back for season 34, “Game Changers,” he again played very aggressively and this time it did not work for him. He was the second person voted off the island.

This time around, he came into the game much more relaxed and managed to keep his manic aggression in check, so he hasn’t rubbed people the wrong way here the way he did in “Game Changers.” That’s huge because the jury is made up of every single castaway this season except for Sandra Diaz-Twine, who self-eliminated from Edge of Extinction after she was voted out.

Tony Has Come on Strong at the End

It’s always important to have big moves or wins to point to when you are making your case to the jury. In Tony’s case, he has been kind of dominating the final stage of the game, winning three immunity challenges in a row and also being a part of the most recent evictions, including Nick Wilson and Jeremy Collins’ eliminations.

However, this also puts a huge target on Tony’s back. If we were in the final five, we would not want to take him to the finals with us. He has too strong of an argument for winning. So he may need to win immunity at the end to stay safe.

There’s also the x-factor of which eliminated castaway is going to return to the game after the battle-back competition. That could throw a wrench into everyone’s plans. If the battle-back winner makes it to the end, that person is almost guaranteed to win because he or she won’t have made any enemies on the jury. That’s exactly what happened the last time the show had the Edge of Extinction twist. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Either way, Vlachos’ wife Marissa, whom he married in 2012, is sure to be cheering hard for him along with their two children. All three of them appeared on “Winners at War” this year when the show flew everyone’s families out for the loved ones visit episode. Tony and Marissa have a daughter named Anastasia, who is 7, and a son, Constantine, who is almost 6.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

