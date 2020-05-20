Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues So Far on Season 3

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on FOX. The Turtle is one of the three remaining finalists, joined in the finals by the Night Angel and the Frog.

Throughout the season, the Turtle has provided the panelists and viewers with a number of clues and hints about who he is; however, since he has eluded elimination, his identity has remained a mystery. At the end of the finale, whether Turtle wins season 3 or comes

Ahead of the reveal, read on for what we know about the Turtle from his season 3 clues so far:

Top Clues for the Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

Throughout the season, there have been a number of video clue packages before the Turtle’s performances and physical clues presented on stage to the panelists, which hint at the Turtle’s celebrity identity. Some major visual clues have included:

– a surfboard

– cooking burgers at a grill

– a fire alarm

– a baseball bat

– bubbles

– a blow-up guitar

– cologne

– a gavel

– an arrow

– a journal with a queen’s crown on it

– a baseball glove

– a bag tag that says “Never Keep Open This Bag”

– the number 914

– a queen piece on a life-sized chessboard

– chips with apple salsa

– a green mop

– wedding topper

– poker chips

– a Turtle-themed riff on Batman’s bat signal.

– a “dead” body dressed in a blue plaid shirt

– a photo album

– a marching band hat

– a street sign that read “Back”

– a massive ring on his left ring finger

With a disguised voice, the Turtle has also opened up with details about who he is without the mask on (and how the public knows him). He said he is known for not just one thing, and at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers,” but he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.” He said “People have always expected me to act a certain way.”

The Turtle revealed that in the past, “I always put myself in last place,” but that the Turtle makes him feel “like a superhero,” giving him time to work on himself “and become stronger.” He also said that “We’ve all had demons to battle.”

The Turtle told the panelists that he was apprehensive about performing on the show for fear of exposing his weaknesses as a performer. He’s also teased that “As an artist, I was so pigeonholed.”

The Turtle said that he has looked up to Robin Thicke for years, and said that he was his childhood idol.

Jesse McCartney & Joey McIntyre Are the Leading Guesses for the Turtle’s Identity

Heading into the season 3 finale, there are two top guesses among the panelists and viewers at home regarding the Turtle’s true identity.

Among fans, Joey McIntyre has remained a leading guess among fans, since there have been many clues pointing the celebrity’s identity toward the boy band New Kids on the Block. If it is Joey McIntyre, that would be a clever choice for the show, since McIntyre performed in NKOTB alongside panelist Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Jesse McCartney has emerged as a guess among the panelists throughout the season. Could the street sign in the Turtle’s semifinals clue package be a nod to his time in the boy band Dream Street?

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Semifinals Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap