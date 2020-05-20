The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses So Far

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is wrapping up tonight, on May 20, 2020, and viewers are getting more confident with their predictions on the finalists as the showtime approaches.

In tonight’s episode, titled “Couldn’t Mask For Anything More: The Grand Finale!,” the top three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and, one-by-one, their identities will be revealed including the winner of this season.

Some of the guesses for the Turtle include Jesse McCartney and Joey McIntyre, though the majority of viewers seem to think it’s the prior.

Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’: The Clues So Far

The clues for the turtle seem to point in one certain direction: to a boy band or teen pop star.

Here are some of the important clues that have been given out so far:

Turtle is wearing a black studded leather jacket and holding a yellow guitar in a show promo

The video showcases a framed purple jersey with a C on it

A surfboard

Cooking burgers on a grill

A fire alarm

Baseball Bat

A journal with a queen’s crown on it

The number 914

A queen piece on a life-sized chessboard

Chips with salsa

A wedding topper

Poker chips

He says he was known for not just one thing

He said “As an artist, I was so pigeonholed.”

He looked up to Robin Thicke as his childhood idol

A marching band hat

A huge ring on his left ring finger

He wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school – Turtle” on the board

The Turtle Could Be Jesse McCartney or Joey McIntyre

To: @joeymcintyre

From: #TheMaskedSinger Are you the voice we shell in love with? pic.twitter.com/wVZLcVXsaN — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 13, 2020

The turtle sounds like “Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney, and the clues are starting to add up. The burger part of the clue package could point to the fact that McCartney shares a last name with a meatless burger brand in the U.K. called Linda McCartney’s.

It’s possible the surfboard points to McCartney’s stint on Summerland, and his references about fighting for “the dream” could possibly hint at his band Dream Street, which he was a part of before going solo. In fact, his message on the board (“Don’t rave ever at my school – Turtle” point to Dream St when you take the first letters of each of them.

When it comes to Joey McIntyre, the clues could possibly add up a bit toward the former New Kids on The Block member. Turtle has previously mentioned taking things step by step, which is the name of a New Kids on the Block song.

Joey’s band member Donnie Wahlberg could point to the burger clue since he’s the owner of Wahlburgers. Wahlburger’s wife, Jenny McCarthy is a judge on the show and thinks the burger clue points to the person behind the turtle mask knowing Donnie.

The Masked Singer also sent a tweet to Joey about the Turtle on Valentine’s Day, which is interesting but could be because the judges were leaning toward guessing Joey at the time.

Last week, The Masked Singer tweeted out a poll about the panel’s guesses for Turtle, and the majority of voters thought the panel was wrong in their guesses of Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Justin Guarini.

