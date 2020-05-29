TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for June 2020

June is nearly here and with it comes a plethora of excellent TV premieres, returning favorites, new documentaries, TV specials and much more. Aside from two new seasons of TLC’s popular 90 Day Fiance, fans of reality television also have a new 10-episode special on The Bachelor to look forward to as well, titled The Greatest Seasons – Ever!

If reality TV isn’t your thing, there are plenty of great regular shows airing throughout the month as well, including The CW’s NOS4A2 and Netflix’s Fuller House. Meanwhile, dozens of documentaries, TV specials and even a few postponed awards events will be airing throughout the month, including the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and the 2020 BET Awards, although both events have been scaled back significantly due to COVID concerns.

The following is a list of all June 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series, specials and events.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in June 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Monday, June 1, 2020

3/2 AM: Royalties – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Seachange: Paradise Reclaimed – Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo, Season 5

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

3/2 AM: Fuller House – Netflix, Season 5.5 Premiere

– Netflix, Season 5.5 Premiere 3/2 AM: Maxxx – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Dirty John – USA Network, Season 2 – Special Time

– USA Network, Season 2 – 9/8 PM: Outdaughtered – TLC, Season 7

– TLC, Season 7 9/8 PM: The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story – ID, Special

– ID, Special 10/9 PM: Body Cam – ID, Season 3

– ID, Season 3 10/9 PM: House Hunters: Comedians on Couches – HGTV, Series Premiere

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

9/8 PM: Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges – History Channel, Series Premiere

– History Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Counting Cars – History Channel, Season 9

Thursday, June 4, 2020

3/2 AM: Baki – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Can You Hear Me? – Netflix, Series Premiere

Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: In My Skin – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Heartland – UP, Season 13

– UP, Season 13 9/8 PM: Dead Reckoning – ID, Series Premiere

– ID, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Mountain Men – History Channel, Season 9

– History Channel, Season 9 10/9 PM: Summer Rush – Food Network, Series Premiere

– Food Network, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: A Time to Kill – ID, Series Premiere

Friday, June 5, 2020

3/2 AM: 13 Reasons Why – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: Dear… – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: El Presidente – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Living Abroad – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Queer Eye – Netflix, Season 5

– Netflix, Season 5 Noon/11 AM: McCallum – Ovation, Series Premiere

– Ovation, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – VH1, Season 5

– VH1, Season 5 10/9 PM: Trackers – Cinemax, Series Premiere

Saturday, June 6, 2020

3/2 AM: Dear Class of 2020 – YouTube, Special

Sunday, June 7, 2020

6/5 AM: Chasing the Sun – Ovation, Season 2

– Ovation, Season 2 12:30 PM/11:30 AM: Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out – Food Network, Series Premiere

– Food Network, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Renovation Island – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: American Monster – ID, Season 5

– ID, Season 5 10/9 PM: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – National Geographic Channel, Season 2

– National Geographic Channel, Season 2 10:30/9:30 PM: I May Destroy You – HBO, Series Premiere

Monday, June 8, 2020

3/2 AM: L.A.’s Finest – Spectrum, Season 2

– Spectrum, Season 2 8/7 PM: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – TLC, Season 2

– TLC, Season 2 9/8 PM: Big Time Bake – Food Network, Series Premiere

– Food Network, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Buried Worlds with Don Wildman – Travel Channel, Series Premiere

– Travel Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Duff Takes the Cake – Food Network, Season 2

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

9/8 PM: Good Bones – HGTV, Season 5

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

3/2 AM: Curon -Netflix, Series Premiere

-Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Lenox Hill – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Reality Z – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Bulletproof – The CW, Season 2

Thursday, June 11, 2020

9/8 PM: Design at Your Door – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Don’t – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny – MTV, Season 2

– MTV, Season 2 10/9 PM: Alone – History Channel, Season 7

Friday, June 12, 2020

3/2 AM: Crime Diaries: The Search – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Crossing Swords – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Dating Around – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: F Is For Family – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends – Netflix, Season 23

– Netflix, Season 23 3/2 AM: The Woods – Netflix, Series Premiere

Saturday, June 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Alexa & Katie – Netflix, Season 3.5

– Netflix, Season 3.5 7/6 PM: Partners in Crime – Ovation, Series Premiere

– Ovation, Series Premiere 8:30/7:30 PM: Game Face – Nickelodeon, Series Premiere

Sunday, June 14, 2020

3/2 AM: Marcella – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 9/8 PM: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After – TLC, Season 5

– TLC, Season 5 9/8 PM: Grantchester – PBS, Season 5

– PBS, Season 5 9/8 PM: Helter Skelter – Epix, Series Premiere

– Epix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: World War II: Race to Victory – History Channel, Series Premiere

– History Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Beecham House -PBS, Series Premiere

Monday, June 15, 2020

3/2 AM: Hidden – Acorn TV, Season 2

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

8/7 PM: Siesta Key – MTV, Season 3.5

– MTV, Season 3.5 9:30/8:30 PM: One Day at a Time: The Politics Episode – POP, Special

– POP, Special 10/9 PM: Sweet Home Sextuplets – TLC, Season 3

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

3/2 AM: Mr. Iglesias – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 10/9 PM: Prehistoric Road Trip – PBS, Series Premiere

Thursday, June 18, 2020

3/2 AM: The Bureau – Sundance Now, Season 5

– Sundance Now, Season 5 3/2 AM: Karma – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Order – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 8/7 PM: Snapped: Killer Couples – Oxygen, Season 14

– Oxygen, Season 14 11/10 PM: Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate – Syfy, Series Premiere

Friday, June 19, 2020

3/2 AM: Babies – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Floor Is Lava – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: LOL: Last One Laughing – Australia – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Love, Victor – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Most Beautiful Thing (aka Coisa Mais Linda) – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: The Politician – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Rhyme Time Town – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere Noon/11 AM: McCallum – Ovation, Season 2

– Ovation, Season 2 10/9 PM: Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular – AMC/IFC, Special

Sunday, June 21, 2020

8/7 PM: Bunk’d – Disney Channel, Season 5

– Disney Channel, Season 5 9/8 PM: The Chi – Showtime, Season 3

– Showtime, Season 3 9/8 PM: NOS4A2 – AMC/BBC America, Season 2

– AMC/BBC America, Season 2 9/8 PM: Perry Mason – HBO, Series Premiere

– HBO, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Worst Cooks in America – Food Network, Season 20

– Food Network, Season 20 9/8 PM: Yellowstone – Paramount Network, Season 3

Monday, June 22, 2020

9/8 PM: Penn & Teller: Fool Us – The CW, Season 7

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

9/8 PM: Greenleaf – OWN, Season 5

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

3/2 AM: Crazy Delicious – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Hot Mess House – HGTV, Series Premiere

Thursday, June 25, 2020

3/2 AM: Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO – HBO Max, Special

– HBO Max, Special 3/2 AM: Doom Patrol – HBO Max, Season 2

– HBO Max, Season 2 3/2 AM: Esme & Roy – HBO Max, Season 2

– HBO Max, Season 2 3/2 AM: Search Party – HBO Max, Season 3

– HBO Max, Season 3 3/2 AM: The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access, Season 2

Friday, June 26, 2020

3/2 AM: Amar y Vivir – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – CBS, Special

Sunday, June 28, 2020

8/7 PM: 2020 BET Awards – BET, Special

– BET, Special 8/7 PM: Black Monday – Showtime, Season 2.5

– Showtime, Season 2.5 10/9 PM: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO, Series Premiere

Monday, June 29, 2020

3/2 AM: The Sommerdahl Murders – Acorn TV, Series Premiere

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

3/2 AM: BNA: Brand New Animal – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Dark Girls 2 – OWN, Special

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

