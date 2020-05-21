Meet the ‘Ultimate Tag’ Cast of Professional Taggers

Your new favorite reality competition series is premiering on FOX Wednesday, May 20 with the debut of Ultimate Tag. Each week, a group of contestants will “vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses,” while being chased by 18 resident taggers.

The contestants are everyday citizens, not professional athletes. But they will be chased by the taggers, who all “possess jaw-dropping athletic prowess.” As the competitors progress, the courses become more and more extreme, earning them points toward the cash prize.

Along the way, the taggers will be released into the courses at various times, and only the contestants who can outlast the taggers the longest will earn a spot in the championship game.

The show is hosted by NFL sibling trio JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt, with JJ telling Entertainment Weekly, “It is much more sport than it is a game show … These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina. It’s tiring as hell from our perspective.”

Meet the cast below.

Atomic Ant

Real Name: Lorena Abreu

Hometown: McAllen, Texas

Age: 25

Height: 5’2″

Social handles: Instagram @lorenaparkour, Twitter @Lorenaparkours

Banshee

Real Name: Carrie Bernans

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee, and Richmond, Virginia

Age: 27

Height: 5’6″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @carriebernans

Beach Boy

Real Name: Travis DesLaurier

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Age: 33

Height: 5’10”

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @travbeachboy

Big Deal

Real Name: Austin Raye

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Age: 29

Height: 5’11”

Social handles: Instagram @austin_raye, Twitter @austin_raye_

The Boss

Real Name: Brooke Ence

Hometown: Santa Cruz, California, and St. George, Utah

Age: 29

Height: 5’7″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @brookeence

Bulldog

Real Name: Ruel DaCosta

Hometown: Milton Keynes, England

Age: 33

Height: 5’10”

Social handles: Instagram @ruelbulldog, Twitter @bulldogruel

Caveman

Real Name: Josh Yadon

Hometown: Bloomington, California

Age: 31

Height: 5’10”

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @joshyadon

Dynamite

Real Name: Yessenia Cossio

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Age: 29

Height: 5’3″

Social handles: Instagram @yesseniacossioofficial

Flame

Real Name: Caitlin Hutson

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 22

Height: 5’5″

Social handles: Instagram @caitlinhutson

The Flow

Real Name: Tavon McVey

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Age: 30

Height: 6’0″

Social handles: @tavonflows

Geek

Real Name: Omar Zaki

Hometown: Reston, Virginia

Age: 24

Height: 5’10”

Social handles: Instagram @omarzaki0 and Twitter @omarzakifreerun

Horse

Real Name: Zac Gordon

Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Age: 32

Height: 6’0″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @nastythehorse

Iron Giantess

Real Name: Laura Micetich

Hometown: Jackson, Tennessee

Age: 28

Height: 6’1″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @theirongiantess

The Kid

Real Name: Corbin Reinhardt

Hometown: Northridge, California

Age: 21

Height: 5’4″

Social handles: Instagram @corbin_reinhardt, Twitter @corbinreinhardt

La Flair

Real Name: Jesse La Flair

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Age: 33

Height: 6’0″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @jesselaflair

Rocket

Real Name: Julian Daigre

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Age: 23

Height: 5’2″

Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @juliandaigre

Spitfire

Real Name: Sydney Olson

Hometown: Port Orchard, Washington

Age: 25

Height: 5’4″

Social handles: Instagram @sydneyolson1

Viking

Real Name: Ross Forte

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Age: 29

Height: 6’8″

Social handles: Instagram @rossforte, Twitter @rossAforte

Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

