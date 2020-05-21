Meet the ‘Ultimate Tag’ Cast of Professional Taggers

Your new favorite reality competition series is premiering on FOX Wednesday, May 20 with the debut of Ultimate Tag. Each week, a group of contestants will “vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses,” while being chased by 18 resident taggers.
The contestants are everyday citizens, not professional athletes. But they will be chased by the taggers, who all “possess jaw-dropping athletic prowess.” As the competitors progress, the courses become more and more extreme, earning them points toward the cash prize.
Along the way, the taggers will be released into the courses at various times, and only the contestants who can outlast the taggers the longest will earn a spot in the championship game.
The show is hosted by NFL sibling trio JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt, with JJ telling Entertainment Weekly, “It is much more sport than it is a game show … These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina. It’s tiring as hell from our perspective.”
Meet the cast below.
Atomic Ant
Real Name: Lorena Abreu
Hometown: McAllen, Texas
Age: 25
Height: 5’2″
Social handles: Instagram @lorenaparkour, Twitter @Lorenaparkours
Banshee
Real Name: Carrie Bernans
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee, and Richmond, Virginia
Age: 27
Height: 5’6″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @carriebernans
Beach Boy
Real Name: Travis DesLaurier
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Age: 33
Height: 5’10”
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @travbeachboy
Big Deal
Real Name: Austin Raye
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Age: 29
Height: 5’11”
Social handles: Instagram @austin_raye, Twitter @austin_raye_
The Boss
Real Name: Brooke Ence
Hometown: Santa Cruz, California, and St. George, Utah
Age: 29
Height: 5’7″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @brookeence
Bulldog
Real Name: Ruel DaCosta
Hometown: Milton Keynes, England
Age: 33
Height: 5’10”
Social handles: Instagram @ruelbulldog, Twitter @bulldogruel
Caveman
Real Name: Josh Yadon
Hometown: Bloomington, California
Age: 31
Height: 5’10”
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @joshyadon
Dynamite
Real Name: Yessenia Cossio
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Age: 29
Height: 5’3″
Social handles: Instagram @yesseniacossioofficial
Flame
Real Name: Caitlin Hutson
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 22
Height: 5’5″
Social handles: Instagram @caitlinhutson
The Flow
Real Name: Tavon McVey
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Age: 30
Height: 6’0″
Social handles: @tavonflows
Geek
Real Name: Omar Zaki
Hometown: Reston, Virginia
Age: 24
Height: 5’10”
Social handles: Instagram @omarzaki0 and Twitter @omarzakifreerun
Horse
Real Name: Zac Gordon
Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Age: 32
Height: 6’0″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @nastythehorse
Iron Giantess
Real Name: Laura Micetich
Hometown: Jackson, Tennessee
Age: 28
Height: 6’1″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @theirongiantess
The Kid
Real Name: Corbin Reinhardt
Hometown: Northridge, California
Age: 21
Height: 5’4″
Social handles: Instagram @corbin_reinhardt, Twitter @corbinreinhardt
La Flair
Real Name: Jesse La Flair
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Age: 33
Height: 6’0″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @jesselaflair
Rocket
Real Name: Julian Daigre
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Age: 23
Height: 5’2″
Social handles: Instagram and Twitter @juliandaigre
Spitfire
Real Name: Sydney Olson
Hometown: Port Orchard, Washington
Age: 25
Height: 5’4″
Social handles: Instagram @sydneyolson1
Viking
Real Name: Ross Forte
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Age: 29
Height: 6’8″
Social handles: Instagram @rossforte, Twitter @rossAforte
Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
