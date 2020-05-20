‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Finale & Reunion Spoilers

The season 8 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday, May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo. After the dramatic season comes to a close, fans will get to see the reality show’s cast reunite to discuss how season 8 unfolded.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Unfriended,” teases “In the eighth season finale, Lisa Vanderpump throws a party to celebrate TomTom’s one-year anniversary, but relationships are tested when Kristen confronts Katie and Stassi for abandoning her, and Jax and Sandoval face off.”

Read on for what we know about the season 8 finale and reunion for Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval Teased a ‘Surprising Curveball’ for the Season 8 Finale

Ahead of the season finale, cast member Tom Sandoval dropped some hints about the final episode’s impending drama. According to The Blast, he said “The season finale is going to be really, really good. It’s a different little turn than normally what we do on our show. It’s going to be surprising for the viewers. It’s definitely a curve ball for the viewers in the way they approach a certain situation. It’s going to be very interesting for everybody.”

Without giving anything away, Ariana Madix teased “I won’t say what it is, but I had one very frustrating moment in the finale.”

The Stars of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Filmed a Remote, Virtual Reunion

With the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders ongoing, season 8’s Vanderpump Rules reunion episode looks a little different this year. Since it wasn’t possible for them to reunite in-person, Bravo improvised and set up a virtual gathering for the cast.

While the Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed remotely, with each cast member tuning in from the safety of their homes, don’t worry – the cast assures us that it will still be an eventful reunion special. Katie Maloney told Hollywood Life “The virtual filming exceeded all of my expectations, actually. I didn’t know how that was going to go, because, you know, even just being on a [virtual] call now, we’re experiencing the difficulties that come with it. But our producers and everyone [on the tech team] figured out just a really amazing, crazy, setup and everything that [helped it go well]. I think it’s going to look really great and then on top of that, we, I think, killed it. I think we shot a really really really good reunion.”

Echoing that sentiment, Tom Schwartz said “[It’ll have] the same intensity and awkwardness, [but] there’s like… there’s one moment I think that will really, really shock people. I can’t even allude to it at all because it would probably give it away. [But] there’s a — there was a shocker. There was a bombshell. I think people are going to be really, really pleased and impressed with and it was like, it went off without a hitch.”

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, James Kennedy told Cohen “I thought it was really good. I thought that it was gonna be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, ‘This is the best reunion yet.’ I just didn’t know we were going to get our true emotions across the screen but it worked.”

In an Instagram post, Dayna Kathan showed off her reunion outfit and teased what fans can expect. In the caption, she wrote “was the #pumprules reunion virtual? yes. was it still f*cking insane and shocking? also yes. tune in.”

