Does Varya Accept Geoffrey’s Proposal on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

Geoffrey proposed to Varya during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but the episode cut off before Varya gave her answer. Although the two had a somewhat rocky start to their relationship after Geoffrey revealed his criminal history to Varya, Geoffrey was still determined to marry his Russian girlfriend. So does she say yes?

Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Varya Rejects Geoffrey’s Proposal & Asks for More Time

Geoffrey got down on one knee during the May 3 episode of the show and asked Varya to marry him while the two were having drinks in a park. He told his Russian beau that he wanted to “continue this adventure” with her, and although they appeared to be on better terms over the last few episodes of the show, Varya turns him down in the end.

She tells Geoffrey, “I want to say that you are absolutely amazing, wonderful man and we spent great time here in Russia.” However, she adds, “Maybe we are going too quick?” When he asks her if she’s saying no, she responds, “This is a good step, great. Maybe, not now? I’m not ready to leave everything here. I just say, not now.”

Varya adds during a confessional that she feels “embarrassed and bad and sad. I see that it hurts him. I love him, but I’m not sure I could trust him in everything. I’m not ready.” She also tells Geoffrey, “I don’t want to lie. I don’t want to say ‘yes’ and then change my mind.”

Geoffrey finally responds, saying, “I want you to be up front and honest, but this is the whole reason for us coming together. Like this was really our chance, this was our make-it-or-break-it time. I never thought in a million years that you would turn me down. I feel like I’ve waited long enough to be happy. And I truly thought that we could make each other happy.”

Varya asks Geoffrey what he would do if she turned out to not be his “soulmate,” and he replies, “Then you’d be making the right decision. But what if you are my soulmate? What if I am your soulmate?” She answers, “If it is a destiny, the time, it doesn’t matter.” Geoffrey looks extremely put out and tells her the ring would have looked good on her finger.

She expands on her decision during a confessional, telling the cameras, “Geoffrey’s time in Russia did not go as I thought it would. With him yelling with my friends, with him telling me and my family about his criminal past … these are big issues in the future.”

Geoffrey Breaks Things off With Varya Before He Leaves

Although she didn’t outright tell him “no, I don’t want to marry you,” she still turned him down, which doesn’t sit well with Geoffrey. He doesn’t take kindly to the rejection, and ends up being really cold and distant during the remainder of his time in Russia. Later in the episode, when the two are on their way to the airport, Varya says something about bringing him to a bar the next time he comes back to Russia, and he responds, “Why would I come back here?”

When they arrive at the airport, they say their goodbyes. “Varya said not yet, she doesn’t want to get married yet, but for me it’s either now or never, and I just don’t know how I’m ever gonna get over this,” Geoffrey tells the cameras. “I don’t know how I’m gonna move past this. I’m really gonna be going back, and I’m gonna be sad for a while. I’ve really got my heart in this and I’m going back with a broken heart.”

The two sit down outside of the airport and Geoffrey tells Varya, “I just really want to say that I was hoping to be going home with a ring on your finger and a promise of us sharing this love and this desire to keep this relationship going.” She emphasizes again that just because she wants to take things slow, doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to be with him, but Geoffrey isn’t convinced.

With a shattered ego, he tells her, “I don’t know how to make it any clearer. This is it. I’m leaving. I’m going home. I’m gonna live my life apart from you.” He then gives her a stiff hug and heads into the airport. Although Varya makes an effort to follow him inside and convince him that they don’t have to break up, he still wants nothing to do with her anymore.

“I need someone to love me and not stop,” he tells her. “You second guessed the situation. I don’t know what you expect me to do or expect me to say right now. I am hurt. I am going home, okay? So thank you for everything.” She cries in his arms for a minute before he tells her he needs to go. Promos for next week’s episode also show Geoffrey on an apparent date with somebody else, so it looks like he moved on pretty quickly. Maybe he’s dating Mary now? Fans will just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Geoffrey Paschel Criminal History & Drug Arrests on 90 Day Fiancé

