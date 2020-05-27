VideoVideo related to watch: voices of our city’s ‘america’s got talent’ golden buzzer performance (video) 2020-05-26T22:01:53-04:00

At the end of the season 15 premiere of America’s Got Talent, Voice of the City Choir’s performance received a golden buzzer, sending them straight to the live show stage of the competition.

Voices of the City Choir Performed an Original Choral Number for Their Audition

As the last act of the premiere night’s episode, Voices of Our City Choir took the stage to perform for the judges and audience. They chose to perform an original song, which they wrote together in their songwriting workshop. The choral performance also included spoken word poetry.

During the video package introducing the choir, one of its members remarked “If it wasn’t for the choir, I wouldn’t be here. The choir has brought me back.”

“The words of the song were really special… I think we need more people like you who are really taking matters into their own hands.”

“We need to solve this problem, and we need to come together. I have to say who you are and what you’re doing and why you’re doing it really blows me and the audience away.”

“There’s no question or doubt that there is strength in numbers.”

After the judges gave the choir their feedback, Terry Crews emerged from the wings to press the first golden buzzer of the season. As they thanked him for sending them to the live shows, he said “I believe in you.” Once they left the stage, he added “I am honored to help you today. What you are doing is beyond… you deserve it.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

