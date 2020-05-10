Walmart & Target Mother’s Day Hours & Specials 2020

It’s Mother’s Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering what Walmart or Target’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit yourself, get your groceries delivered, or have them taken out to you via curbside shopping, knowing the hours can be helpful and specials today can be helpful. Walmart and Target have changed things up a lot due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s the latest information.

Walmart 24 Hour Stores Are Open 7 AM to 8:30 PM

Walmart is open for Mother’s Day 2020 and the hours are still limited. Back on March 15, Walmart changed its store hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and then on March 19, they limited the hours a little more. These hours are still in place, according to Walmart’s latest update.

All 24-hour stores and most other Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours regularly. And yes, this includes Mother’s Day. So if you’re used to your Walmart being open 24 hours, you’ll need to adjust your shopping expectations today.

There’s one exception: stores that were already opening for fewer hours than 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. If stores’ regular hours involved opening later or closing earlier, then those stores will maintain those hours. (For example, a store that operated from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. won’t be changing its hours.)

For the store hours near you, see the store finder. Expect to see other changes, as many Walmarts have new requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19.

The change in hours was put in place to give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores. Stores also introduced Express Delivery that delivers items within less than two hours. Not all stores have this option, but it’s being expanded in early May to nearly 1,000 stores and then to 2,000.

To see Walmart’s Mother’s Day specials, visit here. These items also include “pickup today” options if you’re looking for a last-minute gift. They include everything from AirPods to perfume to Instant Pots and watches. You can also find Walmart’s Mother’s Day gift guide here.

Through the end of May, Walmart is hosting senior shopping hours every Tuesday for customers aged 60 or older, one hour before the stores open. Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during senior shopping hours.

Target Is Open for Mother’s Day

Although Target closed on Easter, the store is open for the next major holiday — Mother’s Day. According to Target’s website, all stores are now closing by 9 p.m.

Target’s opening hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here. In Austin, Texas, for example, stores are open at 8 a.m. In New York City and Los Angeles, stores are open either 8 a.m. or 7 a.m. So it’s best to check opening hours just to be sure.

Target has a number of Mother’s Day gift ideas listed on its website here if you’re still looking for inspiration. They include gardening-themed gifts, me-time gifts, and classic ideas.

On April 2, Target announced more measures it was taking. They’ll be providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members and will be monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. You can see more changes here. They include monitoring and metering guest access, quantity limits on high-demand items, plexiglass shields at checkout, masks and gloves for all employees, and more.

