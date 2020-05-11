Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Postponed Wedding But Didn’t Break Up

Wells Adams is a former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star who has been dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland for several years. Adams is about to debut as one of the celebrities competing on the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, so ahead of that premiere, here’s what you need to know about Adams and Hyland’s relationship and what the current status is.

Adams and Hyland Met Over Social Media

Hyland made no bones about her crush on Adams during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Then after Adams appeared as the bartender on that summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, the two began flirting on social media and the rest was history.

Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 27, 2016

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

The two got together later that year and then made things Instagram official in late 2017 when they dressed up as characters from Stranger Things and posted photos to the ‘Gram.

Hilariously, Adams thought he looked like The Doors frontman Jim Morrison in his costume. Sarah quipped that he looked like his mom.

They Got Engaged in 2019

While vacationing in Fiji, Adams popped the question in the summer of 2019, though they hosted a massive party to celebrate their engagement with their friends and family members in October 2019. And apparently, before he proposed, Adams did things the old-fashioned way by asking Hyland’s parents for permission — her real-life parents and her on-screen parents.

She revealed this adorable news during the Modern Family farewell retrospective, saying, “When my fiance proposed, he asked my mom and dad for their blessing. Then he also hunted down Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell for their blessing.”

The couple moved in together in 2019 as well, with Hyland telling People that sharing a space has brought them closer to each other.

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” she said. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

Adams added, “It’s been really weirdly normal. That question [of being in the limelight] gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like, it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight, but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful.”

But There Are No Wedding Plans (Yet)

In a recent interview, Adams told Access Hollywood that if things weren’t so crazy right now, they would probably be planning their wedding, but with all that’s going on, the wedding planning is on hold until after the quarantine is over, unless it lasts a really long time — in that case, they might consider a small backyard affair. But they really don’t want ot have to do that because there are “too many famous ABC personalities that need to give us gifts,” quipped the reality star.

Despite having to push the wedding back, the lovebirds are still going strong, even in lockdown with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone at home.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

