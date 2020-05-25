Wendy’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Burgers and BBQ are staples of Memorial Day, and if you’re in the mood for a Baconator or some other menu items on Memorial Day 2020, stop by your local Wendy’s because most locations are open.

The store hours and options may vary due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most Wendy’s locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020. Some locations have dine-in services closed, and restaurants are limited to drive-thru and carryout options. Check the Wendy’s store locator to see what the Wendy’s near you is offering.

Wendy’s is also offering special deals on some of its menu items this Memorial Day. Read on to learn more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy’s Is Offering Memorial Day Deals & Offers to Kick Off Summer

Wendy’s has some great deals in store for Memorial Day and early June, including deals on delivery and some of its favorite menu items, according to a Wendy’s spokesman. With many dine-in locations closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Wendy’s is focusing its deals on delivery and drive-thru options.

Through May 31, Wendy’s customers can get $10 off any Wendy’s order of $10 or more on a DoorDash order by using the code 50OFFWENDYS. Customers who use the Wendy’s app can also get some specials on favorite menu items, like the Breakfast Baconator. It’s free with any purchase through June 7. Customers can also get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any online purchase through June 7. If that’s not enough, you can even get buy one get one for $1 Made to Crave chicken sandwiches through June 7.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Memorial Day Weekend celebrations may look a little different this year, but Wendy’s is helping usher in that summer feeling with these hot deals available through Wendy’s drive-thru and delivery with DoorDash. Now through 5/31, new DoorDash customers can get $5 off any Wendy’s order of $10 or more using code 5OFFWENDYS. Wendy’s fans can also get their hands-on sweet deals* by ordering through the Wendy’s mobile app including: · FREE Breakfast Baconator with purchase through 6/7 · FREE Spicy Chicken Sandwich with mobile purchase through 6/7 · Buy One Made to Crave Chicken Sandwich, Get One for $1 through 6/7

Wendy’s Is Taking Steps to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19, & Most Locations Are Limited to Drive-Thru, Carryout & Delivery

Like many businesses across the country, Wendy’s took drastic steps to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. That meant that its dine-in services were closed, but customers could still use the drive-thru, carryout or delivery options.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we are focused on the actions where we can make a positive difference. To that end, we have taken several precautionary steps to advance public health goals, maintain essential access to high quality food, support our franchisees, and safeguard our team members and customers from the spread of COVID-19,” said President and CEO Todd Penegor in a statement. “As we navigate any challenges we face, we’ll do it the Wendy’s® Way; with a focus on taking care of our people, customers and supporting our franchise partners as we navigate through this very challenging and historic time together.”

Although people in most states across the United States were asked to stay home, Wendy’s actually saw an increase in its sales, even with its dine-in facilities closed.

Some Wendy’s locations were even forced to stop selling burgers due to a meat shortage. The New York Times reported that hundreds of Wendy’s locations stopped selling burgers because of limited access to ground beef in early May.

