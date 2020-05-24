Wes Harper, ‘Naked and Afraid XL’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wes Harper is one of the survivalists on Season 6 of Naked and Afraid XL. This season, which takes place in South Africa, has returned with a new twist. Not only will competitors have to survive for 40 days and 40 nights in the wild, but they will also have to prove their worth every day to the group or face banishment. Once kicked out, contestants can either choose to survive alone in South Africa, or tap out and go home.

“In an all-new season of Naked and Afraid XL, only the strong will survive as a new crop of survivalists, including some seeking redemption, are looking to make their mark on this challenge,” Discovery said in a press release. “Facing unforgiving conditions, grueling temperatures and clashing personalities, these survivalists will be pushed to their limits.”

Harper, the CEO of an IT support firm from Cary, North Carolina, instantly connected with Gwen Grimes from Eagle, Alaska. To find out more about Harper, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Harper Recognized Both His Teammates Instantly

Harper was familiar with both Grimes and Joshua Bell when he saw them in the South African savannah. “I had seen Gwen on a previous episode, so when I saw her I kind of knew what I was getting and I was very thankful actually because she is a trooper,” he said. “She is rough and tumble and she knows her survival gig, so I was very relieved when I saw her.”

Harper also recognized his third teammate, a resident of Georgia who brought duct tape as his choice item. Bell was there seeking redemption. “I know exactly who he was when I saw him,” Harper said. “I recognized his voice and his roll of duct tape.”

The duct tape turned out to be helpful. “All things considered, the duct tape was really a very good item to choose,” he said. “In the coming weeks it was very instrumental.

2. Bell Coming to the Group Late Was a Black Mark

After coming in late, it was hard for Bell to connect with Harper and Grimes. Part of that was because Harper and Grimes had already been in the heat, working toward building a shelter when Bell–seemingly out of nowhere–showed up. Harper and Grimes hadn’t been expecting a third person to join them.

“You establish a partnership very quickly,” Harper explained. “In those kinds of situations because there’s so much to do and you’ve already suffered with your partner. Even in the first hour, you guys have suffered together. So having somebody come in fresh after we’ve already put in a bunch of time–I don’t want to say it’s not welcome–but you’re already kind of got a small opinion at that point.”

Bell went on to sleep and try to hunt birds on their first day. Something that perplexed both Grimes and Harper, who said Bell made that decision on his own.

3. Harper Went Camping Alone For The First Time When He Was 4 Years Old

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAkzfVDDeuq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Harper has always loved the outdoors. In fact, when he was only 4 years old he decided to camp out alone in the woods behind his backyard.

Harper said his parents inspired his love of the outdoors. “I was camping when I was still in diapers,” he said. “My parents took us camping. We went fishing. As soon as I was old enough to hold a shotgun we went hunting. “I was really immersed in an outside life.”

“I’ve always loved it,” he said about the outdoors. “I would much rather be outside than inside at any point even to this day.”

4. The Coronavirus Pandemic Hasn’t Changed Harper Being Able to Enjoy the Outdoors

While most businesses have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, one of the things people can still do in most parts of the country is go outside and enjoy nature. “You can go out in your backyard if you want to find a little sneak off place to walk in the woods you can do that,” Harper said. “That’s been really nice diversion from being trapped inside.”

“I still do a lot of that and it really just keeps my sanity,” Harper added. “Getting outside, taking those walks and in the environment that’s been very helpful.”

In a way, the pandemic reminded Harper of a Naked and Afraid survival challenge. “You have to be mentally tough about it. So many people are spiraling and in despair,” he said. “There’s mild hysteria over it.”

Harper applies the things he learned from the Naked and Afraid challenges. “The challenges have taught me you have to keep your mind really focused and strong. You’re going to come out on the other side OK no matter what,” he said.

5. Harper Still Keeps in Touch with Grimes and Jesse Everett, From His First Challenge

Everett, who survived with Harper in Brazil during their first challenge, occasionally text and keep in touch. If they know their episode is going to be on, they’ll get in contact.

But Harper and Grimes forged a strong friendship, communicating nearly every day. “She became a very good friend of mine throughout the course of the challenge,” he said. “Im very very grateful that I got to know her. Absolutely, 100 percent. She’s a super person.”

Leading up to the debut episode, Harper was a little nervous about the premiere, but he was going to watch it with his family and friends. “You always hope that you put on your best face but in those kinds of situations you can’t do it every day so I’m a little anxious about what’s gonna come up,” he said. “At the end, I think that I’m a good person and try to represent myself well so I have a feeling that will come through.”

To see who is able to withstand brutal temperatures in South Africa, don’t miss Naked and Afraid XL when it premieres on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.

READ NEXT: ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Banished: Season 6 Locations & Rules