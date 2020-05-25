What Restaurants Are Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2020?

Is anything open on Memorial Day 2020? What restaurants are open on the holiday? What are the best places to grab takeout or delivery from today?

When it comes to Darden brands (Olive Garden, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s and Seasons 52), a representative from the company spoke to Heavy about their restaurants for Memorial Day. The rep stated, “All Darden brands are open for Memorial Day – Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Bahama Breeze, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s and Seasons 52. Operating hours will remain the same on Memorial Day, however they may vary based on location due to specific county or state requirements.”

Read on below for more details on these restaurants, as well as many others. See what places are open and get to know more about some of each restaurant’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s restaurants are open and hours vary by location for Memorial Day 2020.

Bahama Breeze

A Darden spokesperson confirmed to Heavy that for Memorial Day 2020, “Bahama Breeze is helping guests plan an island-style cookout with Memorial Day Bundles, offering choice of entrée and side, salad and Cuban bread. Bundles serve up to four people and come fully-cooked for guests to enjoy at home. Entrée selections include Jerk Chicken, Baby Back Ribs and a Jerk Chicken and Ribs combo, available for curbside takeout through May 25. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available to order in select locations. Guests can call their local restaurant or order online at BahamaBreeze.com.”

Blaze Pizza

When asked if Blaze Pizza is open on Memorial Day, a representative said, “Yes, Blaze Pizza restaurants will be open for business on Memorial Day (takeout and delivery primarily), but hours and ordering methods will differ per restaurant. We recommend that guests call their local restaurants prior to confirm.”

And, when talking about how the pandemic situation affects their restaurants, the rep also said, “Fast casual pizza was largely a dine-in business, although digital and off-premise were certainly growing rapidly prior to the crisis. That digital business has now exploded for us in recent weeks. We have dedicated digital order make-lines in each restaurant and our sales trends have been trending at levels higher than some of our competitive set. What this crisis provided was a rapid adoption of our new channels and the many ways that guests can now Blaze, including contactless delivery, curbside pickup and carryout. We also knew we had to find a way to help others while we were pivoting the business, and we have been donating pizza and other food to shelters, first responders and schools. Our chef also started a weekly IG livestream and he has hosted elementary classes to teach guests how to make their own pizzas, and to help out teachers looking for content and creative ways to keep their students engaged.”

Boston Market

When speaking with a company rep about their being open on Memorial Day, the rep said that this holiday, “Boston Market offers a wide array of Family Meals featuring its signature rotisserie chicken, new baby back ribs, home-style meatloaf and roasted turkey.”

Burger King

Burger King is open for the holiday and hours vary by location.

Carl’s Jr. & Hardees

These two are represented together. When speaking to a rep for them, the rep said, “Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations will be open on Monday for usual store hours. The Carl’s Jr. usual hours are 7am-10pm and Hardee’s usual hours are 6am-10pm, although operating hours may vary by location. Both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are currently offering a buy-one-get one for $1 deal on select burgers. When purchasing a Famous Star with Cheese or Western Bacon Cheeseburger, customers can redeem another one of those two burgers for $1. Participation, may vary by location.” In addition the rep said, “Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have continued their commitment to providing customers with an escape through enjoying their familiar flavors and their favorite meals with quality, safety and service they can count on via drive-thru and deliver service.”

Carrabba’s

Carrabba’s is open and hours will vary by store locations.

Casey’s

Locations are open and are offering a buy one get one deal for large pizzas. Find the deal and coupon code here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

A Cheddar’s spokesperson stated to Heavy, “Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen can take care of the cooking this Memorial Day with freshly-prepared Family Bundles. Guests can select from scratch-made entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders and House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, as well as family-style side dishes – all accompanied by Cheddar’s signature Honey Butter Croissants. Iced tea, flavored lemonades and, where permissible, alcoholic beverages are also available to complete the meal.”

Cheesecake Factory

When speaking with a spokesperson, they stated that “The Cheesecake Factory is operating regular hours for Memorial Day for both takeout & delivery. While we don’t have a Memorial Day specific deal, we do have a gift card deal so folks can give a loved one, friend or themselves a gift for the long weekend. Through 6/30, with a $50 gift card purchase one will receive a $10 bonus card which means they can enjoy more of their favorites from The Cheesecake Factory!” So, you will be able to satisfy your cheesecake cravings today.

Chili’s

A Chili’s representative spoke with Heavy and confirmed they are open. In addition, they talked about the current promotions going on in their restaurants. The rep said, “Yes we are open, hours vary by location. It would be best for Guest to call their local Chili’s. For Memorial Day, we’re offering a half order of our Baby Back Ribs on our 3 for $10 menu for Guests to enjoy for one day only on 5/25! Our 3 for $10 special includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a starter, which includes selected soups, salads or chips and salsa. Guests can add margaritas, margarita kits or beer to-go where applicable to complete their online order! And for Guests dining-in with us, they can sip on our $5 Patron Trifecta Margarita.”

Chipotle

The statement provided by a Chipotle media representative read, “All Chipotle restaurants will be operating during their normal hours on Memorial Day. Restaurant hours vary by location. Chipotle fans can enjoy $1 Delivery on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through May 31. Service fee applies. For more info visit www.chipotle.com/offer.” The statement continued, “Chipotle’s digital sales grew 80.8% in first quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year. We’ve rolled out a series of innovations to elevate the delivery and pick-up experience for our fans … We have proactively made the decision to temporarily offer a ‘to-go only’ option in our restaurants across the country to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Guests can order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick-up directly from our mobile shelves or get delivery.”

Checkers & Rally’s

A Checker’s & Rally rep told Heavy, “Yes, Checkers & Rally’s locations across the country will be open on Memorial Day. Hours vary by location. Checkers & Rally’s restaurants are offering 2 for $6 Big Bufords and Free Delivery at participating locations.” They went on to talk about their response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying “At Checkers & Rally’s, we are faring better than most. The majority of our restaurants are drive-thru only, and we launched a comprehensive delivery business last year. We also have closed kitchens, and we have implemented many procedures to create contactless experiences for our guests and our teams. For example, we have provided masks at every location for our teams, cashiers wear color-coded gloves when handling payments, plexiglass barriers have been installed at our order windows, trays and outdoor shelves are used for handing out to-go bags and receiving payments, and infrared thermometers are available at each location. Employees are encouraged to stay home if they are sick and are sent home if they aren’t feeling well in the restaurant. Additionally, our patios and walk up windows have clearly marked social distancing guidelines and signs posted instructing guests to maintain social distancing. We are complying with all CDC mandates as well as the individual requirements of states and local governments where we operate.”

Church’s Chicken

When it comes to Church’s Chicken on Memorial Day, a spokesperson opened up about the current promotions and how the pandemic influences their company. “Families Get More Free with Church’s Chicken – Church’s Chicken knows that families everywhere are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the brand’s company-owned restaurants are automatically including four free hand-held pot pies to all family meal purchases beginning May 4. Church’s Family Meals are already known for hearty portions, including shareable homestyle sides like Baked Macaroni ‘n Cheese, Fried Okra and Honey Butter Biscuits. This portable take on classic chicken pot pie brings together all-white-meat chicken and a mix of vegetables in a buttery, creamy sauce, all wrapped in a classic, hot, flaky, golden fried pie crust.”

Cracker Barrel

For Cracker Barrel, a spokesperson spoke about the company’s Memorial Day plans and said, “Cracker Barrel stores nationwide will be open from 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. local time on Monday … Throughout the holiday weekend, when guests order one of our Family Meal Baskets To-Go, they will get Free Breakfast plus Free Delivery! Family Meal Baskets include guest favorites such as Southern Fried Chicken, Signature Chicken n’ Dumplins, All-Day Pancake Breakfast and more. Each order also comes with 4 FREE Four-Layer Bacon Breakfast Bowls, packed cold with instructions for heating. Guests can order for curbside, pickup or free delivery at CrackerBarrelToGo.com.”

Del Taco

If you want to know whether or not Del Taco is open on Memorial Day, a store rep confirmed, “Del Taco, which has almost 600 locations across the country, will be open … We have free delivery going on as well with various delivery partners.”

Dominos

Dominos stores are open and hours vary by location.

Dunkin

In a conversation with a Dunkin’ press rep, they stated, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Memorial Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. On Memorial Day, May 25th, DD Perks members can get medium Iced Coffees for $2 all day as part of Dunkin’s final week of $2 Iced Mondays.”

Dutch Bros.

A Dutch Bros. representative said to Heavy, “All Dutch Bros locations will be open their current operating hours on Memorial Day! While we’re not running any promotions on Monday, we encourage customers to try out the newest addition to the menu and limited time offering, Lavender Cold Brew with Soft Top. Soft top is a new product and it’s almost indescribable marshmallow-y goodness that can be added to the top of any drink!” As for their COVID-19 response, the rep said, “During this time, we’ve followed all CDC recommendations. Along with many other new processes to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, we’ve implemented cashless and touchless transactions. That means customers can pay with a debit, credit or gift card and they never even have to touch our tablets! We made the decision to make the transition because it was the best way we could find to reduce touchpoints and person-to-person contact.”

Eddie V’s

When it comes to what Eddie V’s is having for Memorial Day, a spokesperson said, “Eddie V’s is offering a luxe cookout option with Wagyu burgers prepped and ready to grill at home, available in packages of six and provided with brioche rolls. Also available is a selection of Prime signature cuts for at-home grilling, such as 8 or 12-oz center cut of filet; 18-oz. Bone-in NY Strip; or 22-oz Bone-in Prime Ribeye. Guests can pair with signature sides such as Truffled Macaroni and Cheese or Crab Fried Rice, with wine and champagne offered at select locations.”

El Pollo Loco

An El Pollo Loco spokesperson confirmed that “All of our restaurants are open on Memorial Day with normal operating hours. We don’t have a “special” memorial day offer we are running … Our customers are our family and we are dedicated to making it as easy as possible for them to get access to our food as we all continue to experience the impact of COVID-19. All of our restaurants remain open and ready to serve all your favorites, both safely and conveniently. Customers can place orders through our drive-thrus, ahead via mobile pick-up, take-out or get it delivered to their door via elpolloloco.com.” They added, “In an effort to safeguard the health of our employees and customers during these times, our employees are wearing masks and gloves, and increasing the frequency of hand washing. We also continue to package deliveries in tamper-free bags to make the delivery experience seamless and secure.”

Fogo de Chão

In a statement about Fogo de Chão, a representative revealed a Memorial Day discount, saying, “Fogo de Chão is offering all veterans and active duty personnel 20% off their entire Fogo To-Go order on Monday, May 25. Fogo To-Go offerings include Individual Churrasco & Bar Fogo entrees, ready-to-grill Butcher Shop meats and Fogo Experience Packages that feed 2 – 6+ (The Full Churrasco Home Experience, Date Night Grilling or Celebration Pack). Offer Valid Monday, May 25, 2020, at any U.S. or Puerto Rico Fogo de Chão location. Must call restaurant to order and present Military ID receive discount.”

Friendly’s

For Friendly’s diners, most locations are open on Memorial Day.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is open on Memorial Day. Hours vary depending on the location.

Hooters

A spokesperson for the company said, “Hooters wants to help you celebrate Memorial Day with an offer for active duty military and veterans on Monday, May 25! At open locations, active duty and veterans get a free meal off the special menu in-restaurant (check if your nearest restaurant is one of the 150+ that have reopened). If your location has not yet reopened, those who serve (or have served) can receive 20% off their takeout order. Visit hooterstogo.com/ to order.”

Huddle House

A Huddle House rep has told Heavy that “Hours of Operations will be posted on the Huddle House website or via web search. They will being featuring a Memorial Day offer via email, text and social platforms for 20% off your order when you order online at participating locations or call ahead for pickup.”

IHOP

“IHOP is open on Memorial Day Monday, but guests should check with their local IHOP as hours vary by location,” a company rep has stated. “No deals are specific to the holiday, but would recommend IHOP’s Family Feasts, which are available for delivery and curbside pick-up and serve a family of 4.”

In N Out

For those interested in In N Out on Memorial Day, a representative stated, “Our restaurants remain open on Memorial Day for drive-thru and take out service. Please visit our locations page for store hours. We do not have specials or promotions in place for the holiday.”

Jersey Mike’s

A rep from Jersey Mike’s told Heavy, “Jersey Mike’s is open on Memorial Day. Most locations are open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. but your readers can check their local restaurant times on the web site. In consideration of the impact of COVID-19 and in partnership with the CDC and public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s has temporarily closed the dining areas at its locations to help limit person-to-person contact. Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for contact-less pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are our highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect our customers and teams.”

KFC

A spokesperson from KFC said, “Yes, most KFC locations are open and ready to feed customers via drive-thru, delivery, and carry out (where available). Hours will vary by location and can found at kfc.com. Customers can order ahead for pickup or delivery through order.kfc.com before gathering around the table. KFC is offering their classic $20 Fill Up to enjoy for the holiday, along with the new $30 Fill Up bucket option available for a limited time, giving customers enough food for today and tomorrow. The new $30 Fill Up includes KFC’s 8-piece Original Recipe or Extra Crispy, and 12-piece Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders. Each meal also comes complete with a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy. The idea is that you’ll have not only one family meal, but two, with just one trip through the drive thru or delivery order from KFC. Each meal will also come with instructions on how to reheat on your receipt.”

As for how KFC has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson also said, “The safety and health of our employees, franchisees and customers is our highest priority. We are continuing to monitor and follow guidelines from health authorities worldwide regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and we’ve reinforced restaurant-level protocols to our markets regarding prevention, hygiene, cleaning, and sanitation. Since the pandemic, we have evolved these safety measures and will continue to maintain our high standards and protocols for health and hygiene, as well as follow any locally recommended guidance provided by health authorities. We have increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing throughout our restaurants, particularly high-touch areas; all restaurant employees are wearing single-use, disposable gloves; we’ve moved self-service items to behind the counter, and we are making sure that hand sanitizer is always available to guests in our restaurants (it has always been part of our procedures back-of-house). Most recently, we’ve announced that we are implementing temperature checks for all employees before their shift. We’ve also distributed non-surgical, disposable masks for team members across, and our franchisees are installing front counter shields to provide a safety barrier between team members and guests. We’ve implemented contactless delivery options, and we are using a drive-thru extender payment pad to further limit contact between customers and employees at the window.”

Kona Grill

If you are interested in Kona Grill, it’s open. A rep went on to tell Heavy, “Kona Grill, the restaurant featuring a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails, is celebrating Memorial Day and graduation season by offering Family Meals that are available for delivery or curbside pickup. The new Family Meals are perfect for any celebration as they feed 2 to 6 people, and include an appetizer(s), flatbread(s), salad(s), entrée(s) and dessert(s). Additionally, Kona Grill’s kids menu ($8 and includes entrée and drink) is now available for pickup or delivery so the little ones can enjoy a delicious meal as well.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouses are open for the holiday. Store hours may vary by location.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is open and hours vary by location.

Noodles & Company

A rep from the company reported, “All Noodles & Company locations will be open normal business hours on Memorial Day for takeout and delivery, plus curbside pick-up at 382 locations nationwide. Guests can find the most up-to-date restaurant hours for each location at noodles.com. Noodles & Company offers a year-round first-responders discount of 15% off for any service members with a valid ID. Additionally, Noodles & Company is currently inviting guests to travel to unique destinations through their taste buds via the new Tour de Noodles challenge to sample four menu destinations from around the globe and earn a free entree in return from now until the end of May. Guests can sign up for Noodles Rewards at noodles.com/rewards or via the Noodles app and select the brand-new “Challenges” section from the account dashboard to start and track progress along the way.”

When it comes to the company’s response to the pandemic, the rep said, “Noodles & Company’s top priority is the well-being and safety of its guests and team members, and the company has implemented enhanced practices in an abundance of caution during uncertain times.”

Panera

Panera Bread varies by location when it comes to hours but it is open on Memorial Day

Perkins

Is Perkins open on Memorial Day? A representative said that hours are “normal” for Perkins locations. The rep added, “We have more than 200 locations participating in offering a free Magnificent Seven to any veteran or active military member with a Military ID.”

PF Chang’s

A media rep confirmed that there are “Normal operating hours for P.F. Chang’s over Memorial Day.”

Pizza Hut

Is there pizza delivery on Memorial Day? Well, Pizza Hut is open, though hours vary by location.

QuickChek

QuickChek is open and a rep has stated that, “Continuing to redefine ‘fresh convenience’ QuickChek has introduced its new Curbside Pickup option in which consumers may place their order in advance through the QuickChek mobile app and then pickup their orders without leaving their car at any of the company’s 159 store locations throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley or Long Island. In addition to serving freshly prepared food and beverages, QuickChek stores also maintain an adequate supply of necessities such as milk, juice, eggs, bottled water, paper goods including toilet paper, and basic household items, without the extended waiting on long lines outside of stores.”

Quiznos

A Quiznos rep stated to Heavy, “Quiznos is running a Memorial Day deal from May 22 – 25. Any current or former military members can get a free 8” sub with the purchase of an 8-inch sub and 2 bottled drinks. This promotion is running in the US only. Quiznos locations will be open normal hours, but with any holiday, we recommend you call ahead to confirm store hours.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

A spokesperson who talked to Heavy about their Memorial Day promotions and schedule said, “Romano’s Macaroni Grill is making it easy to serve up a delicious meal for any occasion with an all new take-and-bake Lasagna Bolognese. Available in two sizes that feed 4-5 or 8-10 people, this home-style Italian staple features layers of noodles, cheese and Macaroni Grill’s imported Pomodorina sauce, and is assembled fresh with every order. Once home, bake according to included instructions or freeze for up to 6 weeks, thawing and backing once needed.”

SONIC

For those hoping for some grub from a SONIC drive-in, a company spokesperson said to Heavy, “As ninety-five percent of SONIC’s nearly 3,600 drive-ins are owned by local business men and women, holiday hours vary. However, SONIC locations will be open on Memorial Day. We encourage guests to download the SONIC Mobile App of check online to check the hours of their favorite local SONIC Drive-In. While SONIC is not offering a Memorial Day promotion, we encourage guests to enjoy a refreshing Red Bull Slush or Red Bull Summer Edition Slush, available now at SONIC for a limited time only and at half price when ordered through the SONIC Mobile App.”

As for SONIC’s COVID response, the spokesperson released this statement to Heavy, “SONIC’s drive-in format is uniquely designed for social distancing, turning cars into private dining rooms without making a single change to our operating model. We offer and have seen an increased adoption of contactless ordering and payment through the SONIC Mobile App, allowing guests to order ahead and enjoy their favorite menu items. SONIC has reinforced our robust cleaning standards with more frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and reinforced our strict hygiene standards for our team members with increased hand-washing and encouraging them to stay home if they are sick.”

Sonny’s BBQ

According to a company representative, “All 97 Sonny’s BBQ locations across the Southeast will be open for Memorial Day. Hours and services available vary by location. Location-specific updates are available here. Deals include a Family Meal Deal for $29.99 (feeds four with a whole chicken, pound of Pulled or Sliced Pork, three pint Sidekicks and choice of bread) and a Grab & Go Kit for $47.99 (Build a BBQ feast at home with two pounds of Pulled or Sliced Pork, six buns, four pint Sidekicks and a full rack of Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed St. Louis Ribs.)”

And when it comes to how Sonny’s is handling the COVID climate, the representative said, “Sonny’s BBQ locations have implemented additional safety and sanitizing procedures to keep guests and team members safe. Some locations have started reopening dining rooms, adhering to state and local guidelines, while all locations have successfully adopted a model to serve guests and local communities in the ways they are most comfortable, including through drive-thru (where applicable), online ordering via SonnysBBQ.com with the addition of curb-side takeout, and third-party delivery.”

Starbucks

Starbucks is known for being open most of the year and it is open on Memorial Day, though hours vary by location. Some stores have closed during the pandemic, which is true for restaurants other than Starbucks as well.

STK Steakhouse

A media rep for STK restaurants said that this Memorial Day holiday, “STK Steakhouse wants you to enjoy its signature “vibe” from the comfort of home with all new Family Meals, available for curbside pickup and delivery. With options that feed 2 to 6 people, STK Family Meals are the easiest way to make any celebration an occasion to remember. Whether is a graduation, birthday, anniversary, or just spending time with the family, STK Family Meals keep the focus on what matters most, eliminating the cooking and mess. To place an order, please visit STKsteakhouse.com/delivery.”

Subway

Subway’s media spokesperson said to Heavy, “Each Subway restaurant is independently owned and operated, so hours on Memorial Day will vary based on location as the owners determine holiday hours. It’s always best to call your local franchise to check on hours or visit the store locator page here to check for hours and availability of restaurants. Subway is offering a buy one Footlong, get one FREE deal that will run through Memorial Day weekend! Guests can order their favorite Footlongs to enjoy through the Subway app or order.subway.com.”

During the COVID pandemic, “Subway restaurants across the country remain open for takeout and delivery. Subway has reinforced their already stringent health and food safety standards, such as wearing gloves when making sandwiches and individually wrapping and sealing subs. Subway has enhanced procedures such as hourly restaurant cleanings in high-touch areas, sourced masks and protective shields for restaurant employees and implemented social distancing guidelines for guests and employees.”

Sullivan’s

In a conversation with a Sullivan’s company rep, the rep stated, “Sullivan’s, the American steakhouse brand rooted in rich tradition, wants you to take it easy this holiday weekend by picking up ‘Fare for Five’ for $100. With enough food for five people, including a choice of salad, two side dishes, and two signature Proteins – such as Sliced Filet (16oz.), Sliced Ribeye (24oz.), Chicken Breast (24oz.), Grilled Salmon (20oz), or Five Crab Cakes (4oz.) – the Fair for Five is an easy, delicious way to kick-back, relax and enjoy the official start of summer. And if you are in need of fresh, high quality steaks, be sure to check out Sullivan’s Marketplace, which allows guests to pick-up the steakhouse’s premium steaks for at-home grilling.”

Taco Del Mar

For Taco Del Mar, the hours will vary by location, and a rep for the restaurants said, “We recommend any customers call ahead to confirm store hours.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is open depending on location. A company rep revealed that, “Each of our stores are individually owned, and we certainly do not want to provide the wrong information. Please contact your local Texas Roadhouse for hours of operations and promotional offers!”

TGI Friday’s

When speaking with a TGI Friday’s rep about being open on Memorial Day, they spoke about their latest promotion. “TGI Fridays Butcher Shop – The Butcher Shop concept offers their meat and seafood ready to pick up and prepare at home. Guests can now choose from a wide variety of chicken, burgers, steak, seafood, bacon and ribs – complete with the option to add Fridays signature Whiskey Glaze Sauce, while supplies last. The Butcher Shop orders are available for Contactless Curbside To Go, which means guests simply call ahead to place an order. Ready-to-Go Family Meals can be ordered online for Contactless Curbside To Go or delivery.”

The Capital Grille

A representative of The Capital Grille stated, “This Memorial Day, The Capital Grille is helping guests create their own luxury cookout at home with its Butcher Shoppe, featuring a selection of uncooked steaks, hand-carved by its in-house butcher. Each cut is packaged with house-made seasoning and steak butter for guests to prepare at home. Options include 18-oz. Bone-in Dry Aged NY Strips; 8 or 10-oz Filet Mignons; 22-oz Bone-in Prime Ribeyes; and 8-oz Burgers, a blend of short rib, chuck and brisket served with brioche rolls. Guests can enjoy alongside signature accompaniments, such as Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese or Sam’s Mashed Potatoes. Wine and champagne are also available at select locations.”

Whataburger

This is a statement by Whataburger Corporate Communications. A company rep spoke with Heavy about the company’s Memorial Day plans and confirmed, “Yes, most Whataburger locations are open 24/7. Through May 25 at participating locations, customers can purchase one Whataburger online and get a second one FREE! Offer is redeemable online only. You can order online at Whataburger.com. Whataburger is open for drive-thru and curbside pickup only. Whataburger continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust company policies and procedures to meet CDC recommendations and guidelines.”

White Castle

When it comes to White Castle on Memorial Day, a spokesperson confirmed, “White Castle restaurants are open on Memorial Day, continuing their normal hours of operation (24 hours at most locations). There is a special offer for everyone on Memorial Day – a buy one, get one free any combo #1-6 at participating Castles. The coupon can be accessed here.”

Wingstop

A Wingstop representative stated, “Yes, Wingstop is open and operating regular business hours. Our Memorial Day specials and promotions vary by location; however, we currently have a great bundle going on called the All In Bundle – 16 boneless wings, 6 tenders, up to 4 flavors (2 for boneless, 2 for tenders), a large hand-cut shareable fry, and your choice of 3 dips, all for $19.99. It’s great for flavor variety and has something for everyone!”

As for how COVID has affected the company, the rep said, “Wingstop has experienced strong performance amidst the pandemic. Off-premise dining accounted for 80% of our sales pre-COVID-19 and we already placed great emphasis on digital and delivery, so we were well-positioned to quickly pivot to 100% off-premise. We were one of the first brands to close our dining rooms and will likely be one of the last to open our dining rooms, with team member and guest safety and healthy remaining our number one priority. Wingstop is still open to serve fans through delivery and carryout!”

Yard House

When contacting a Yard House company rep about their stores being open for the holiday, they said, “As the unofficial drink of Memorial Day, Yard House is making sure guests can still enjoy refreshing, crisp draft beer by offering 64 oz. beer growlers to go in select locations. Choose from guest favorites such as House Honey Blonde, House Golden Pilsner, Yard House Cuvée and more. Wine, spirits and cocktails also available to go in select locations. Pair your favorite draft beer with classic summer staples, such as Burgers, Wings and more. And now through May 31, guests can enjoy 15% off their food takeout order with code YHTOGO15.”

