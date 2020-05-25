Is Whataburger Open on Memorial Day 2020? [Holiday Hours]

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Memorial Day 2020? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Memorial Day. Things may be a little different than you’re used to due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the restaurant chain is still open and offering delicious hamburgers and other items from breakfast to lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Whataburger Is Open for Memorial Day

Whataburger restaurants are open for business on Memorial Day. In fact, the only holiday when Whataburger closes is Christmas Day. However, things will be a little different as far as how Whataburger operates right now.

Whataburger Corporate Communications told Heavy that most Whataburger locations are open 24/7 on Memorial Day. However, the restaurant is open for drive-thru and curbside pickup only (and according to the website, delivery in some locations.) Curbside pickup for online orders is only available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drive-thru is open 24/7 at most locations.

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

“Whataburger is open for drive-thru and curbside pickup only,” Corporate Communications shared. “Whataburger continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust company policies and procedures to meet CDC recommendations and guidelines. For full information on how Whataburger is handling the pandemic, please visit Whataburger.com.”

Here are the instructions for using the curbside service if that’s your preference. Remember that the drive-through options are also still available.

To use Whataburger curbside service:

Between 8 a.m.-8 p.m., visit Whataburger.com or open your Whataburger App, available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Select your preferred Whataburger location.

Create your online order just like you like it.

Select the Curbside pickup method when prompted.

When you arrive at your Whataburger, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name, and that you placed your order online.

You will be directed to the designated curbside parking spaces.

Food delivery services can be used to deliver Whataburger in many regions. Check your favorite food delivery service to see if they offer Whataburger, or see if you can order delivery through the Whataburger app or at Whataburger.com in your region. (If delivery is available, you’ll be able to select “Delivery” as the pickup method on the app or the Whataburger website.)

Whataburger Memorial Day Special

Through May 25 at participating locations, customers can purchase one Whataburger online and get a second one free. The offer is redeemable online only. Sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play. You can also order online at Whataburger.com.

Whataburger’s limited-time offering right now is a delicious BBQ Bacon Burger. This is a Whataburger with smoked Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese, bacon slices, pickles, diced onions, and BBQ sauce.

In addition to Memorial Day, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Easter, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

