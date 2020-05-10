When Is Father’s Day 2020? What Date Is It?

Father’s Day 2020 falls on June 21 this year, which is the third Sunday of the month. As Mother’s Day draws to a close, businesses will start offering specials, deals and discounts, so you have plenty of time to start planning the perfect gift for dad over the next six weeks.

Father’s Day is not a federal holiday, so most businesses will remain open that weekend, depending on social distancing protocol at that time. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, there may still be some restrictions in place come June, so we recommend planning some alternative ideas to celebrate the holiday in case your options are still limited in June.

In 2021, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20, and in 2022, the holiday falls on June 19. Keep reading for ideas and suggestions on alternate Father’s Day ideas to consider during this unprecedented time:

Cooking Out, Fishing & Golfing Are All Still Great Options

Although we’re all crossing our fingers for a regular Father’s Day with no limitations, quarantine restrictions or closures, it’s still a very likely possibility with the globe will still in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, so we wanted to put together a few creative, alternative suggestions for things to plan with dad this year.

Considering Father’s Day is a favorite day to spark up the grill, planning a cookout is still definitely a possibility, even during the COVID quarantine. Slapping some steaks on the grill and cracking open a beer or two while practicing social distancing is definitely a possibility, as long as everyone takes proper safety precautions while doing so. Top off the evening with a bonfire and some stargazing and you’ve got yourself the perfect Father’s Day celebration.

Now that golf courses are starting to reopen, a day on the green is always a go-to for Father’s Day we well, or hopping in a boat and hitting the water for a relaxing day of fishing. If you’re looking for some typical, run-of-the-mill classic Father’s Day options, you’ve still got plenty to choose from.

We Also Suggest Brewing Your Own Beer, Building a Mini-Golf Course & Planning an Indoor Scavenger Hunt

If none of the regular Father’s Day celebrations sound appealing to you, planning a quiet game night is always a great fallback, whether in person or through video-chat. Even something as simple as going for a walk, looking through old photo albums, having a family movie night or building something together are all excellent, safe options for a lowkey Father’s Day.

If you’re looking for something more adventurous, we also recommend planning an indoor scavenger hunt, camping out in the backyard or even doing a blindfolded taste testing competition, which are all great options and totally safe. Does dad life mini-golfing? Build a mini-golf course together in the backyard. Does he like beer? Plan in advance and buy a beer kit to brew your own beer together. Does he love music? Listen to some old records, or watch a few live concerts online and have your own concert in the living room. If you have a projector, set it up outside and project some of dad’s favorite movies, concerts or sports games on the garage.

The possibilities are literally endless when it comes to finding unique, creative ways to enjoy Father’s Day during quarantine.

