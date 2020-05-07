When Does ‘Solar Opposites’ Premiere? How to Watch Online

Justin Roiland’s new series, Solar Opposites, is about to premiere. Here are all the details you need about how to watch it online and what time it will be available.

The Series Premieres on May 8 on Hulu (Depending on Your Time Zone)

The series that’s created by the makers of Rick and Morty is hitting Hulu on Friday, May 8, 2020.

All eight episodes of Solar Opposites will be released on Friday, May 8 at 12 a.m. Eastern. This is the time that all Hulu shows premiere, so you can expect to see Solar Opposites available at that time too.

Technically, the date it’s releasing depends on what time zone you’re in. That’s because if you’re west of the East Coast, you’ll technically be able to start watching the new episode on Wednesday night.

If you’re on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch Solar Opposites starting at 9 p.m. Pacific on May 7, so you won’t have to stay up as late in your time zone. Central time zone viewers can catch the show starting at 11 p.m. Central on May 7.

Solar Opposites is only airing on Hulu, so you’re going to need a Hulu subscription in order to watch the series, whether it’s a regular Hulu subscription or Hulu with Live TV.

Unlike some series on Hulu, that drop one episode at a time every week, Solar Opposites will be dropping all eight episodes at once. So if you’re wanting to binge watch the series, everything will be there for you.

About the Series

There are eight episodes total for Solar Opposites. The first episode is called “The Matter Transfer Array.” The description reads: “Uh oh! Korvo and Terry make a Funbucket real while the replicants deal with a school bully.”

The series has a true 3rd Rock from the Sun feeling to it, mixed with a dash of Rick and Morty. The series is created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. It includes voices that you might be familiar with, like Justin Roiland, Sam Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack.

The official synopsis reads: “A family of aliens from a better world must take refuge in middle America; they disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.”

In a roundtable about the series, McMahan described it this way, IGN reported: “It’s kind of a family show if nobody is related and they’re aliens.” ‘

The premise, explained in each opening scene, is that the aliens had to escape their dying planet and were supposed to land on an uninhabited planet with their pupa. But instead they crashed on the overly populated Earth and have to assimilate with the culture (to the best of their abilities.) The aliens have personality differences, but in the end they’re pretty much working together.

This definitely isn’t a series for children though. Like Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites is full of adult themes and was most assuredly created for an adult audience. If you enjoy science fiction and you like Rick and Morty, you’ll definitely like this series. It’s not the same as Rick and Morty, but it’s a fun watch with a compelling storyline.

