Whitney Thore & Chase Severino Confirm Split

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore and Chase Severino confirmed their split on Instagram May 21, adding Chase is going to be a father in October.

Thore shared a picture of a black background and then made the statement in the comment section. She said it was an “uncomfortable” thing to announce on social media, but rumors were starting to swirl so she decided to confirm that her engagement to Severino was over.

Why Did Thore and Severino Split?

Severino is going to be a father and reconnecting with an ex-girlfriend. Thore didn’t say when they had split or if Severino had cheated. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she wrote. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore didn’t want anyone to attack her ex and asked for privacy. “I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone,” she said. “I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.”

Severino also issued a statement where he said he was “excited” to be a father. “I don’t even know where/how to start,” he began his post.

He didn’t have any ill feelings toward Thore. “I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together,” Severino wrote. “Thank you for always supporting us.”

The mother of his future child does not want to be identified. “As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous,” Severino added. He disabled the comment section on the post.

Rumors About Their Split Started Weeks Ago

The former couple met on New Year’s Eve in 2018 and started dating in April. Severino was Thore’s first public relationship since she broke up with ex-boyfriend Avi Lang.

Earlier in the month, rumors began to swirl that Thore and Severino had split after she removed some pictures of her then-fiancé. Severino and Thore did not quarantine together, which also raised some flags for fans. Then Thore removed most of the pictures of Severino from her Instagram page, except for one video that shows them kissing.

She still has old photos of her engagement ring, though it’s unclear if Thore gave the ring back after ending the engagement.

When they first got engaged Thore gushed over the diamond. “The ring is honestly the least important thing to me about being engaged to the man I love but DAMN HE DID SO WELL!” she wrote in December. “It’s yellow sapphire, diamonds, and white gold and I’m in LOVE! You can all meet him on Jan. 7.”

READ NEXT: Whitney Thore’s Fiancé Chase Severino: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know