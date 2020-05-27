Whitney Thore & Buddy Bell Quarantining Together After Split with Chase

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore and Buddy Bell are in quarantine together. That means Bell was there when she found out ex Chase Severino was expecting a baby with someone else.

After deleting pictures from Instagram and initially remaining silent, Thore revealed she and her ex-fiancé had split. Thore hinted they had been having problems, but confirmed they ended the engagement after she discovered that Severino was expecting a baby with another woman–a fact that might have shocked the TLC reality star since he told her in Paris right before he proposed that he didn’t want to have children.

She didn’t announce if her best friend, Bell, played a role in the breakup. Heavy reached out to Thore and Bell for comment but did not immediately hear back. However, Bell confirmed that he was staying with Thore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell Is Excited for Thore’s Future

Thore didn’t quarantine with Severino, but she did isolate with Bell. He told Life & Style that he was with his friend when she found out that Severino was moving on.

“There have been a lot of tears and talks but mostly we’re just kickin’ it,” Bell said. “I’ve been cooking a lot and every night we watch a movie or a show. We’ve been laughing a lot.” He added, “She’s also the toughest woman I know and I’m excited about what the future will bring for her.”

Some fans are curious if they will start a relationship now that they’re both single and Bell is in recovery. Thore previously told Newsweek that their shared kiss in Season 5 was strange. “When I kiss Buddy it’s always weird,” she said in December 2018. “There’s always a weirdness from being friends with him.”

Thore didn’t give any specific about what happened between her and Severino in between deleting their pictures and announcing that Severino was having a baby with someone else.

“Chase and I are no longer engaged,” Thore said. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history.”

“Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy,” she continued. “Chase will be a father in October.”

She didn’t say if Severino cheated, or what problems they might have had leading to the breakup. They didn’t quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic and essentially had a long-distance relationship when they were together, with Severino living in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Thore residing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Severino proposed during their trip to Paris in October, announcing the engagement before the new season of My Fat Fabulous Life in December. It’s led some fans to question if the show is scripted and the authenticity of Thore’s relationships.

Severino Was Jealous of Thore’s Friendship with Bell

Thore didn’t specify what the “ups and downs” were, but as documented on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore’s relationship with Bell caused tension between her and ex-fiance. Thore and Bell have always had a special relationship, and up until Severino came along, no one else questioned their closeness.

They’ve kissed on camera and hooked up once in the past, but the two have never dated. Thore and Bell are best friends and the TLC reality star insisted they were platonic. Things got awkward during the season when Severino found Bell in his underwear in Thore’s new house, with him asking Bell to put pants on.

He also didn’t want Bell to come to their trip to Paris and made it clear that he was jealous during an episode in Season 7. “The more the merrier,” he said after finding out that two of Thore’s friends were coming. “As long as it’s not Buddy.”

Thore said she wouldn’t mind him coming as long as he paid for his ticket. “I would not like for him to come,” Severino insisted. “You guys are just really close… and you have a past… so it’s hard to distinguish.”

“I am jealous,” he added. “I feel like he gets more time with you than I do.”

Severino told the TLC cameras he was confused by their relationship. “I don’t think I’ll ever understand Whitney and Buddy’s relationship,” he said. “They’re always really close when they’re with each other and they say nothing’s going on. It’s just weird.”

READ NEXT: Are Whitney Way Thore & Ryan Andreas Continuing No BS Active?