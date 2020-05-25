Are Whitney Way Thore & Ryan Andreas Continuing No BS Active?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore and business partner Ryan Andreas are seemingly continuing with No BS Active. Some fans were curious about the state of the fitness program in the wake of Thore splitting from fiance Chase Severino.

Andreas denied Heavy’s request for comment and Thore did not immediately respond.

Before Thore and Severino got together, Thore and Andreas met on a dating app. While romance wasn’t in the cards for them, Andreas and Thore decided to get into business together after they realized they both had a strong interest in fitness. Thore moved from Greensboro, North Carolina to Charlotte so they could film their workout videos together, which is where she met her future fiance. Andreas started bringing Severino around and he and Thore soon hit it off.

Andreas did not issue a statement after Severino and Thore announced their split. They didn’t quarantine together, removed all traces of each other from social media and then the former couple revealed that Severino was expecting a baby with an ex-girlfriend. Andreas limited comments on his most recent Instagram post. In what seemed as a silent sign of solidarity with Thore, Andreas posted a photo of himself with his business partner to his Instagram story.

The same professional photo was shared on the official Instagram page for No BS Active. “What’s up @nobsactive fam, happy Monday!” the caption read. “Drop a comment when you finish up your leg day.”

What Is No BS Active?

The goal of No BS Active is to build strength, stamina and confidence. All fitness levels are welcomed to join and the workouts can be done in any location and without any equipment. There are more than 57,000 followers on their Instagram page.

If people do want to add weights No BS Active recommends a mat, and dumbells that are three, five, or eight pounds. People who join the program just need an internet connection and a commitment of 24 minutes five days a week.

Each day is a new workout, focusing on a different body part, from Monday to Friday. The last day of the week is a full-body workout. The app also offers a new recipe every week. The cost is $20 per month–and can be canceled at any time–or $168 for one-year.

What Did Thore and Severino Say About Their Split?

Thore said she had a “really weird and uncomfortable” announcement to make on May 22. “Chase and I are no longer engaged,” she said. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history.”

More, Thore revealed her ex was going to be a father. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy,” she said. “Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore disabled the comments on her post. “I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone,” the TLC reality star wrote. “I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.”

Severino issued his own statement, where he told his followers to read Thore’s post for the full story. He said he was “excited” to be a father and wanted his baby’s mother to remain anonymous. “I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together,” he added.

