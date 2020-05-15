Who Dies on the Series Finale of ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Tonight?

There has never been a shortage of plot twists on How to Get Away with Murder, with the series arguably producing one of the most jaw-dropping shocks in finale.

The death of Annalise Keating has been teased the entire season, leaving it for the finale for fans to find out what happened. While some fans are not entirely convinced that Annalise is actually dead, the other big unanswered questions is who killed her?

Aside from Annalise’s demise, are there any other deaths in store in the final episode of the series?

Who Dies in the Series Finale?

Before the finale, the last death fans found out about was Hannah, who was possibly killed by Frank after Bonnie told him that Hannah and Sam were his biological parents, meaning he was a product of incest.

The first scene opens up with a shooting at the courthouse three days after we last saw the characters.

We also learn that Frank held a gun to Hannah’s lawyer, saying he was there because of his mother. Though Annalise is worried that Frank killed Hannah, he promised he didn’t and hands her a flash drive that he thinks could help Annalise win her case.

The flash drive contained a recording where Hannah was talking to Xavier Castillo, Laurel’s brother, talking to him about the death of Nate Lahey, Sr. With Governor Lynne Birkhead on the stand, Annalise asks if she had anything to do with Nate Lahey, Sr.’s death. She denies it, but Annalise questions why Hannah and Xavier were talking about the governor “so intimately.” The governor pretends to not know what Annalise is talking about.

A Deleted Scene Shows Asher Alive in Connor’s Dream

At the beginning of Season 6, Asher Millstone was killed by the FBI, a fact that Annalise tried to use in her conspiracy case against the state to get her charges dropped.

The character appeared in a deleted scene in the finale, as reported by TV Insider. Creator Peter Nowalk said the scene was deleted because they only had 43 minutes to wrap up the series.

Deleted scene alert: We only had 43 minutes for our final, so here's @MattMcGorry in his final #HTGAWM scene. Thank you Matt for bringing heart, laughter, & one-of-a-kind dance moves to all of us. pic.twitter.com/VEpsEX7wtW — Pete Nowalk (@petenowalk) May 11, 2020

“Deleted scene alert: We only had 43 minutes for our final, so here’s @MattMcGorry in his final #HTGAWM scene,” Nowalk wrote. “Thank you Matt for bringing heart, laughter, & one-of-a-kind dance moves to all of us.”

As shown in the deleted clip, its a dream sequence when Connor finds out the FBI faked Asher’s death. Connor wakes up to find Asher in the kitchen, where he explains the FBI wanted to surprise Annalise in court. “Crazy, I know,” he tells Connor. He was looking for a trophy Michaela stole. When Connor asks why he would need that, Asher rushes over to hit him over the head with it. The scene ends with Connor gasping for air in his bed.

