The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/13/2020

It’s coming close to the end on Season 3 of The Masked Singer, with The Frog making it to the final rounds. The performer has been a favorite among the judges–Robin Thick, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy–regularly getting the panel out of their seats to dance along to his routines. While we still don’t know the true identity of The Frog, there are some things we have learned along the way.

Even though the celebrity judges love to watch The Frog dance, he confessed he has not been trained professionally. The Frog has chosen to rap many of his songs, with the performing noted that he was a little intimated to appear on a show with “singer” in the name. Clues like this have given viewers a little more insight into who might be hiding behind the mask.

Last week, The Kitty was sent home, revealing she was 2010 America’s Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho, though the judges had guessed she was Vanessa Hudgens.

Despite performing well, Evancho surmised she might have been kicked off because she didn’t excite the audience enough. “I think it could have been that I didn’t have a really good song that hyped up the audience, got them excited,” Evancho told Entertainment Weekly. “I think ultimately, that’s why I got kicked off. If I had a different song, I probably would have still been on the show.”

One performer who definitely knows how to hype up the crowd it The Frog. To find out everything we know about The Frog, continue reading below for clues and the best guesses:

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

One of the top clues for The Frog has been basketball. The sport has been referenced and shown in multiple clue packages over the season. His most recent clues consisted of a loaf of bread and a hawk.

He continued to impress the judges. “This is the quarter-finals and you’re bringing your A-game. Every week you do not disappoint,” McCarthy said.

Other clues that have alluded to The Frog’s identity are a sports jersey with the number 23 backward. The number 13 has also appeared in his packages. Visual clues consisted of $106 bill, a green bowtie, an ice cube tray, shampoo, and a typewriter that said CSI.

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

It’s been heavily assumed by most people on the internet that The Frog’s true identity is the rapper Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss. So far, the only judge to venture that guess is Thicke, though Scherzinger has said several times The Frog could be Omarion. Other guesses were Anthony Mackie.

Though Bow Wow is arguably the most popular guess, it’s not the only assumption. One other popular theory among viewers is that The Frog could be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro. Sharon Osbourne made the guess when she appeared as a celebrity judge.

Some viewers have agreed, stating Ribeiro is known for his “Carlton dance” from The Fresh Prince and he is not a classically trained dancer. More, in the week that Osbourne served as a guest judge, The Frog said he was going to “take it to the bank” and Ribeiro’s character’s name on The Fresh Prince was Carlton Banks.

To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

