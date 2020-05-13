Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/13/2020

The judges on Season 3 of The Masked Singer might be confused about Night Angel’s true identity, but there’s one thing they all agree on: She’s a serious contender in this competition. Since the beginning Night Angel has wooed the judges with her sultry voice, impressing them week-to-week.https://youtu.be/5nyWgC188bE

In one episode, Night Angel covered Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” which earned praise from judge Nicole Scherzinger, who heard Gaga practicing vocally difficult song behind stage.

Night Angel has continued to garnered votes from the judges, and will likely make it to the finals, according to predictions by Gold Derby. Rhino is slated to go home, potentially leaving Turtle, Frog and Night Angel to fight for the trophy. In fact, with the odds at 7/1, Night Angel could be the one who wins the entire competition. Next in line is Frog, with odds of 9/1.

Last week, The Kitty went home and viewers found out that it was 2010 America’s Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho. Before she took her mask off, the judges guessed she was High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens, a mixup that pleased Evancho. “Her integrity for her job is amazing. So that was actually a huge compliment to me,” the singer told Entertainment Weekly.

Night Angel hinted that the judges were “very cold” when it came to guessing her identity. For the clues and best guesses about Night Angel, continue reading below:

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

Last week Night Angel revealed that she’s been singing since she was 4 years old and that her aunt was the one who taught her how to sing after she caught Night Angel using a brush as a microphone. The hint made Scherzinger think about the 2000s group Destiny’s Child, which went through several members before ending up with Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Night Angel has talked about The Masked Singer being a rebirth for her. “Being here has reawakened parts of myself I have kept on the down low,” she said.

The visual clues in the packages have confused the judges. They’ve shown a fishhook, a “boss” luggage tag, a bee, a crown, an ostrich and a snow globe. Earlier clues were the numbers four, five and six, feisty senior citizens in a motel, a white hand fan, a purple heart emoji, a strawberry castle and sweet tea.

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

There hasn’t been one consistent guess among the judges about Night Angel’s identity. Last week they said Night Angel might be Tiny Harris, TLC singer T-Boz and Alicia Keys. There was one episode when McCarthy proposed Night Angel might be Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, but Scherzinger quickly shut down the accusation, saying Burruss was too busy filming the Bravo reality TV show.

Fans, however, are convinced that Night Angel is Burruss. She certainly has the voice to match Night Angel. She was a part of the ’90s R&B girl group Xscape, where they sang hits like “Feels So Good” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

Potentially the biggest giveaway is that Night Angel had the numbers four, five and six in one of her clue packages. According to her website, Burruss wrote the song “4,5,6″ for the rapper Sole and sang the chorus on the 1999 hit track.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

