Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/6/2020

Night Angel on Season 3 of The Masked Singer has been able to sing her way into the top five on the FOX competition. As the season winds down, there are only four other competitors who could potentially take home the trophy: Rhino, Turtle, Kitty or Frog.

Last week, Hunter Hayes was unmasked as The Astronaut. It was a reveal that fans had pegged for weeks. Hayes was happy to be able to reconnect with his friends and family. “It’s nice to be able to respond to text messages that I’ve been avoiding for months because I’ve been avoiding everybody,” Hayes told People magazine. “I’m not good at lying or making up anything else.

While viewers now know who was lending their vocals to The Astronaut, we still don’t know who is responsible for Night Angel’s velvety voice. Of course, there have plenty of clues and guesses over the course of Season 3. Continue reading to find out everything we know about Night Angel.

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

Night Angel sings "Rise Up" by Andra Day | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 3Night Angel sings "Rise Up" by Andra Day. Who do you think Night Angel is? #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingers #NightAngelMask #MaskedSinger 2020-04-02T02:41:56Z

Night Angel likes to play with duality. Her clue packages have consisted of playing between dark and light, saying she’s “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.” Last week, clues in her package included a luggage tag that said boss, a crown, an ostrich, a snow globe, and a bee. There was also a fish hook, which confused judge Robin Thicke.

In the same package, she said, “Free your mind,” which made judge Nicole Scherzinger think about En Vogue. Night Angel also hinted that being on The Masked Singer was like a rebirth for her. “Being here has reawakened parts of myself I have kept on the down low,” she said.

Previous visual clues were things like older women wielding weapons in a motel, a purple heart emoji, a white hand fan, a castle, sweet tea and the numbers four, five and six.

Other phrases she has said were things like “that boy is mine,” and “it’s my prerogative to have a little fun,” which could be hints that she’s a ’90s star.

She also appears to speak with a British accent, but most viewers think the accent is fake and that Night Angel is trying to throw people off.

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Night Angel Performs "Million Reasons" By Lady Gaga | Season 3 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGERNight Angel Performs "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga for the judges. Don't miss new episodes of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Night Angel Performs "Million Reasons" By Lady Gaga | Season 3 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-03-19T00:22:34.000Z

Who is Night Angel? Scherzinger actually shot down one of the top guesses on last week’s episode. The most popular theory circulating around the internet is that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is the singer responsible for Night Angel. But when one of the judges ventured that as a guess, Scherzinger said it couldn’t be the Bravo reality TV star because she was in Atlanta filming the show.

Instead, Scherzinger seemed confident that Night Angel could be En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson. Ken Jeong took a wild guess and said it could be Chili from TLC, reasoning that Night Angel’s culinary clue, which was spicy bugs, alluded to her stage name.

Aside from Burruss being one of the most popular guesses online, another theory is that Night Angel could be Taraji Henson. Scherzinger has made the assumption in previous episodes of the season, saying Henson has a great voice and could be the person behind Night Angel’s mask.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?