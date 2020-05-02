World Naked Gardening Day 2020: Is This Holiday Real?

World Naked Gardening Day started trending on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday morning, which left many users online wondering if this was a legit holiday. Similar questions were asked when National Horny Day started trending on April 16.

On May 2, thousands of people were posting photos of themselves on social media in which they appear to be stark naked but tastefully covered while tending to their garden or mowing the lawn.

World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD) sounds completely made up, but according to the holiday’s official website, it’s an event that’s been celebrated for nearly 20 years. As stated on their home page, World National Gardening Day is when “people across the globe are encouraged, on the first Saturday of May, to tend their portion of the world’s garden unclothed as nature intended.”

It appears the holiday gained a lot of momentum in 2020 because it’s an activity that can be done while self-quarantining amid coronavirus. Typically, this celebration can be done in groups, and in public where it’s legal. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it should only be celebrated with people already living in your home with this year.

When the world isn’t needing to practice social distancing, World Naked Gardening Day can be enjoyed “with friends, with family, with your gardening club, or with any other group collected for that purpose,” the website states. “Do it inside your house, in your back yard, on a hiking trail, at a city park, or on the streets. Stay private or go public. Make it a quiet time or make it a public splash. Just get naked and make your part of the botanical world a healthier and more attractive place.”

#worldnakedgardeningday Adam and Eve were the first to do this challenge 😁 pic.twitter.com/LTuturYlIt — M i a 🧣 (@sisimiaa) May 2, 2020

There is no political agenda for World Naked Gardening Day. Many users online noted that this holiday is basically a nod to Adam and Eve, and has been “a thing” since the Garden of Eden.

World Naked Gardening Day is also a de facto holiday to celebrate your body. No matter what size, shape, or color of your skin, like nature, it’s perfectly imperfect, and beautiful.

Social Media Users Across the Globe Posted Hilarious & Tasteful Pictures of Themselves Online Gardening Naked

Nothing to see here, just cutting the grass on #worldnakedgardeningday #WorldNakedGardeningDay2020 Rt if you like my effort 🤪 pic.twitter.com/T3Y8HMgFLU — Dammers/Damo/Damien (@dammers1981) May 2, 2020

There isn’t a ton of fun activities to while alone during quarantine, but anyone can plant flowers or mow the lawn naked if their backyard is hidden from neighbors, and participating in a global event makes it all the more fun.

Also, a key part of the holiday is to tell everyone how you’re choosing to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day. The website states, “Tell someone about your experience. No one owns this event, so it does not really matter whom you tell, but tell someone. Tell your friends about your day of naked gardening; write down what you thought of it and email it to your local newspaper; post your thoughts and images onto an Internet site; submit stories and photos to your club newsletter.”

#worldnakedgardeningday woke up to a hearty good morning from the next door neighbour ! pic.twitter.com/CDmK9nj9Qn — Daz (@dazlargey) May 2, 2020

As Walt Whitman wrote in Specimen Days, “Perhaps indeed he or she to whom the free exhilarating ecstasy of nakedness in Nature has never been eligible (and how many thousands there are!) has not really known what purity is— nor what faith or art or health really is.”

