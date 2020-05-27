‘World of Dance’ Judges 2020: Season 4 Cast Spoilers

Tonight marks the season 4 premiere of NBC’s dancing competition series, World of Dance. The season will feature over two dozen groups in two separate divisions competing for the chance to earn $1 million.

This season, Jennifer Lopez, who is a judge and executive producer of the series, is joined by Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. They’re all joined by Access Live host Scott Evans as the host for the season.

The season premiere airs at 10 p.m., following the season premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

Jennifer Lopez Judges and Executive Produces ‘World of Dance’

J-Lo has been hyping the season up on Instagram since she learned the premiere date for the season.

After performing at this year’s Super Bowl, she brings more heat to the stage while both dancing and judging the competition.

She took to Instagram to talk about the show on the date of premiere.

“It’s finally here!!! Happy @nbcworldofdance Season 4 PREMIERE DAY!!!! Get ready to #DanceAgain with me tonight I am SOSO proud of this season…we have switched it up and there are some HUGE surprises in store! #WorldOfDance.”

She also previously told Jimmy Kimmel during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that being on the show was one of the “most entertaining” things she gets to do in her work.

“Seeing all these young dancers, they do death-defying tricks, the emotion they bring, the passion they bring, everything about it, to me, is exciting,” she said.

Ne-Yo Serves as a Judge on the Show

Ne-Yo is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has had three number 1 albums and more than 10 million albums sold worldwide.

Ne-Yo and his wife previously split up, he confirmed on a podcast in February 2020. He’s also a dancer in two seasons of the YouTube series Step Up: High Water.

When it comes to World of Dance, Ne-Yo is extremely passionate about the message and recognition earned by the dancers.

“Finally, here’s a show that gives dancers the respect, recognition, and the financial compensation they so absolutely deserve,” Ne-Yo told the Chicago Defender.

Derek Hough Rounds Out the Panel

The third and final judge this season on World of Dance is Derek Hough. He’s well-known on TV for his work on WoD and also on Dancing With the Stars, which he has won six times.

Hough has also won two Emmys for his choreography. Hough is in a relationship with Haley Erbert, and the two have been appearing together a lot, so it’s possible she’ll show up on the show this season.

Tune into World of Dance on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

