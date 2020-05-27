World of Dance Season 4 Contestants

Tonight marks the season 4 premiere for NBC’s World of Dance, which will feature over 30 new acts and world-class judges. The competitors will be competing for their chance to win $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

The judges of the dancing competition this season are Jennifer Lopez, who also executive produces the show, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. The host this season is, once again, Scott Evans, who is also the host of Access Live.

Lopez took to Instagram to announce the new season, writing “It’s finally here!!! Happy @nbcworldofdance season 4 PREMIERE DAY!!!! Get ready to #DanceAgain with me tonight I am SOSO proud of this season… we have switched it up and there are some HUGE surprises in store!”

Junior Division Competitors

There are a number of competitors in the junior division this season, and they include groups from all over the country and even some international performers.

Here are the groups in the junior division of season 4 of World of Dance:

305, Latin Ballroom group from Miami, FL

Amari Smith, Hip-Hop dancer from Las Vegas, NV

Antonio & Maria, Latin Ballroom duo from Naples, Italy

Bailey & Kida, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, CA

Chibi Unity, Fusion crew from Niigata, Japan

GigaBots, Popping group from Vancouver, Canada

GRVMNT, Hip-Hop group from Vancouver, Canada

Itty Bitty Crew, Hip-Hop trio from Edmonton, Canada

James & Harris, Contemporary duo from Seattle, WA

Keagan Kapps, Contemporary dancer from Moore, OK

Maddy Penney, Ballet dancer from Mesa, AZ

MDC 3, Contemporary trio from Placentia, CA

Project 21, Jazz group from Yorba Linda, CA

Savannah Manzel, Jazz dancer from Lake Elmo, MN

The Break Ninjaz, Breaking crew from Las Vegas, NV

The Difference, Contemporary group from Carol Stream, IL

The Young Cast, Hip-Hop group from Levis, Canada

Willis, Afro House dancer from Bondy, France

Upper Division Competitors

Like in the junior division, there are a number of groups from around the world competing in the upper division this year.

The upper division groups include:

Avant Garde Collective, Urban Dance group from Amsterdam, Netherlands

CBAction, Street Dance group from Cordoba, Argentina

Geometrie Variable, Tutting trio from Montpellier, France

Indigenous Enterprise, Native American Dance quartet from Phoenix, AZ

Jake & Chau, Contemporary duo from San Jose, CA

Jefferson y Adrianata, Salsa duo from Cali, Colombia

Josh & Erica, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, CA

Kurtis Sprung, Contemporary Dancer from Caroga Lake, NY

Luca & Alessandra, Latin Ballroom duo from Sicily, Italy

Oxygen, Urban Dance crew from Maastricht, Netherlands

Pumpfidence, Heels Dance group from Los Angeles, CA

Show Stopper Miami, Jazz Funk group from Miami, FL

Styles & Emma, Ballet duo from Rochester, NY

The Rise, Hip-Hop group from Gilbert, AZ

The Williams Fam, Hip-Hop quartet from Vallejo, CA

UPeepz, Urban Dance group from Manila, Philippines

This Season Features Never-Before-Seen Twists

This season introduces new twists for the contestants in viewers. The first will be shown during the premiere. At the beginning, contestants will think they’re performing one final audition for a panel of producers but will instead be learning that they are performing in front of the judges at the last minute.

Each judge this season will also have the option of the Callback vote instead of just the yes or no vote. If judges vote for a Callback, then the acts will earn one more chance to perform and earn their spot in the next round.

Other rounds this season will include a blind battle where judges choose which acts compete against one another in the duels, and the redemption round where a guest judge will decide which acts up for elimination will earn the final spot in the semi-final.

