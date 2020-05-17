Are Yolanda & Williams Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Update

Yolanda Leak, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is still trying to uncover the real identity of her boyfriend Williams after her children helped reveal that his photos were fake, and actually a series of stock pictures of some random hunky model.

For the seven months Yolanda and Williams were dating, the two never video-chatted, which had Yolanda’s children (and millions of viewers) convinced Williams was a catfish. Then, during the May 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yolanda’s son Damante and daughter Karra helped their mother do a reverse image search on Google, which confirmed Williams was using someone else’s photos.

Despite the mountains of evidence provided by her children (and Williams himself … remember the threatening email?!) Yolanda still refuses to accept that Williams could be a catfishing scammer. She’s made it clear to her children that she still wants to talk to Williams and she would be willing to fly to England to meet him if he would just be honest enough to tell her his real identity.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are Yolanda and Williams still together? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the reality stars are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

She’s Been Posting Cryptic Messages on Instagram

It’s unclear at this time if Yolanda and Williams are still together today, and we likely won’t know for sure what happens between the two until Season 4 wraps up. Contractual obligations to TLC stops most of the 90 Day reality stars from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and Yolanda’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about her love life at the moment.

However, Yolanda appeared to throw some shade at her long distance boyfriend on Instagram in April. She uploaded a selfie to her page on April 7 and captioned the photo, “It took me awhile to learn ‘Being alone is not scary….but being with the wrong person is a lot more frightening!’”

More recently, the reality star posted another selfie where she spoke about moving forward with her life and reflecting on the decisions she’s made. “Hey hey! Hope Everyone is staying safe out there!!” she captioned the photo. “Boy I’m reflecting and getting ready for the next chapter in my life……..leaving the rest behind!!”

Although the Instagram photos are far from proof that she and Williams split up, the tone of both messages feels like a confirmation that she’s single and no longer involved with whoever Williams turned out to be.

She Appears to be Focusing on Her Career & Less on Love

Aside from the few jabs she’s taken at her former lover on Instagram, Yolanda has primarily been focusing on her health, fitness, career and kids, and frequently posts selfies of her weight updates on social media.

Yolanda’s most recent post features another selfie of the 90 Day star promoting the show, and before that, she posted a picture of the Mother’s Day meal her children made her on May 10. According to the Cinemaholic, Yolanda also released a new eBook titled Diet Now and is working towards launching her dieting website, so she appears to be more focused on her career than finding a new relationship at this time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

