5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Michael Clifford, one of the members of the popular boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, was accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls back in 2013. On Sunday, multiple Twitter members shared second-hand accounts or told their alleged stories of abuse on Twitter via anonymous accounts, all accusing Clifford of being a sexual predator of underage girls.

Clifford tweeted out to his 10.3 million followers, “Holy s***. I am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue. I was never allowed in the crowd I only ever watched at front of house – and I would’ve never EVER done that. I would NEVER do anything like that. I’m so f***ing upset.”

The 24-year-old singer followed that tweet up by recalling the time period when 5SOS was touring with One Direction nearly 7 years ago. Clifford tweeted, “This is what life was like in 2013 – please understand it would’ve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show I just played at! I’m not trying to be defensive I promise this is just so completely false.”

The stories shared on Twitter described Clifford making sexual advances on his fans at meet and greets, or during his concerts after 5SOS performed.

A Second-Hand Account Described an Alleged Sexual Assault Story Involving Both Clifford & Calum Hood

tw// abuse first of all i don't want to spread hate but i feel like i need to tell you guys what happened. this is a story that happened in 2014. A girl I used to be mutuals with told me that michael clifford used to invite underaged girls to his hotel room/bus tour after shows — , (@knowyoureta) June 14, 2020

One user online tweeted a story that allegedly involved fellow 5SOS member Calum Hood from six years ago. He tweeted, “first of all i don’t want to spread hate but i feel like i need to tell you guys what happened. this is a story that happened in 2014. A girl I used to be mutuals with told me that Michael Clifford used to invite underaged girls to his hotel room/bus tour after shows.

“One day she got invited by Michael Clifford. From what I remember he left her a note with the number of the hotel room. She was a 5sos fan, got excited, and went to the hotel. I want to mention the fact that all she wanted was to meet him and have a conversation with him.”

“She went to the hotel, knocked. He opened the door. Calum Hood was there too. She’s underaged and intimidated by them. she told me she felt uncomfortable but decided to stay to have a convo with Michael because it’s her favorite member and she had no reason to feel unsafe.”

“She sat on the bed, tried to talk to Michael and he started acting weird and he started touching her inappropriately. She wanted to leave so she pretended she had to go. Michael didn’t stop. Calum was also in the room and he started laughing.”

“She told me she started crying and Michael and Calum were laughing and making fun of her. I don’t remember what happened after. I also am not sure if the other members were there too. But I’m %100 sure Calum was there with mc.”

