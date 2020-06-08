Ariela on ‘Amazing’ Biniyam From ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2′

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela defended her relationship with her “amazing” Ethiopian boyfriend Biniyam during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Other Way is a spin-off of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where Americans move to another country to be with their foreign love. In Ariela’s case, the resident of Princeton, New Jersey, headed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to start a family with someone she “barely knows.”

Ariela was recently divorced when she decided to travel the world, which is when she met Biniyam and remained with him for months. The New Jersey resident found out she is pregnant, and wants to turn to Ethiopia so Biniyam can be there for the birth of their child. However, Ariela and her family are nervous about the living conditions and healthcare system where she is slated to give birth.

“Biniyam is really an amazing guy,” she told Entertainment Online. “I barely even knew him, but at the same time, when you meet someone and you have that connection, you can feel like you know someone even if it’s only been a couple of months… I decided that I wanted to try at least the experience of being together because I really wanted to start my own family.”

Ariela Learned Something From Being With Biniyam

When asked about fans potentially saying Biniyam was a rebound for her, Ariela said that she got a baby out of their time together. “In relationships, whether you end up with the person forever or not, you definitely learn something from them and you grow as a person and you learn something about yourself, so, I don’t think it’s a loss either way,” she told Entertainment Online.

Ariela described her storyline to the pubication as “emotional,” “heart-wrenching and “funny,” but said the height of her storyline is when she gives birth to her son. “I think that is going to be one of the most emotional and, you know, amazing scenes for everyone to sort of experience,” she said. “It’s such a great part of the story. I really think people will feel really connected to me and to our whole story once they see that.”

Ariela Shares Pictures of Her Travels on Instagram

On Instagram, Ariela has been promoting Season 2 of the reality show. She shared a photo that is shared in the first episode, which shows her mother. “I love that the episode featured this pic of my mom and I traveling together through Argentina! The adventure of a lifetime,” she wrote. “We rented a car in La Plata and drove north. We visited Paraguay, and Brazil, and then circled back through other northern provinces and back to Buenos Aires.”

Ariela considers herself a “reluctant” reality TV star and has several pictures that show her during her travels, though there only appears to be one picture of her with Biniyam. In addition to Ethiopia, Ariela has also traveled to Somalia, Madagascar and Costa Rica.

In April, she shared some pictures from when she was in Madagascar. “Some of my favorite memories from Madagascar… Meeting incredible people and breathing pure air,” she wrote. “I wish I’d spent more time there.”

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariela didn’t confirm if she and Biniyam were still together.

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

