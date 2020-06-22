90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back, the new TLC series featuring several Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast members “striking back” at viewers and former 90 Day stars, premieres Monday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The 90 Day spinoff, which comes on the heels of the highest-rated season in franchise history, will highlight the Season 4 cast addressing online commentary during each episode of the show while confronting social media comments about their love stories and drama. The B90 Strikes Back couples will include the following:

Stephanie, 29 (New York) & Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (California) & Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Avery, 32 (Washington) & Ash, 38 (Australia)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Darcey, 45 (Connecticut) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

Noticeably missing from B90 Strikes Back is Lana (Ukraine), Lisa and Usman (Pennsylvania and Nigeria) Geoffrey and Varya (Tennessee and Russia), and Williams (England/Nigeria), which should come as no surprise to viewers considering it’s still up for debate if the man even exists. Keep reading for details on the spinoff:

The Series Follows Former B90 Cast Members’ Responses to Social Commentary From Viewers, Fans & Pillow Talk Stars

Time to Clapback! | 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!Clapbacks, side eye and some serious explaining ensues on 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!

B90 Strikes Back, which was filmed remotely, will air every Monday night at 8 p.m. followed by new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The series will follow each of the Season 4 episodes of Before the 90 Days in order, so fans have several weeks’ worth of B90 Strikes Back to look forward to (there were 15 episodes in Season 4, plus a three-part Tell All).

The TLC description for the first episode of the spinoff, which covers the Season 4 Episode 1, reads, “Couples from Before the 90 Days relive their biggest moments, respond to social media critics and Pillow Talkers, all while revealing juicy extras!”

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads, “Darcey and Tom are back and ready to respond! Ed reveals another at-home grooming regimen. Rose admits if her sister was ever up to shady business. Yolanda dishes on Williams. Avery watches with her mom, and Ash sets the record straight on moving to the U.S.”

Season 4 of Before the 90 Days Was the Highest-Rated Season to Date

The press release for the new series promises plenty of “clap-backs, side eye, and some serious explaining” from the new social commentary spinoff, along with new details and more insight into their relationships. Season 4 of Before the 90 Days was the highest-rated season to-date of the franchise so far, breaking all previous records for 90 Day Fiancé.

“It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. “Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

Check out the full press release below, courtesy of TLC:

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days better get ready: Monday nights are going into overtime! TLC is delighted to share the latest installment of the pop culture phenomenon when B90 STRIKES BACK! debuts on Monday, June 22, at 8pm ET/PT. Clap-backs, side eye and some serious explaining ensues when this brand new, late-night “social commentary” series takes flight. With its raw, irreverent style, B90 STRIKES BACK! will give devotees of the series something more to shout about. The couples will finally address the online commentary for each respective episode in the same air order, as well as the opinions of the PILLOW TALK cast by watching clips, reacting to what the pillow talkers are saying and striking back at burning tweets for the most recent BEFORE THE 90 DAYS and PILLOW TALK seasons. Fans can look forward to commentary on some of the most outrageous moments addressed by their favorite cast members directly, all self-shot from their homes. Consistently breaking all prior records, BEFORE THE 90 DAYS is the highest rated season-to-date of the 90 Day franchise, averaging a 3.66 among W25-54 (up 25% from prior season). YTD, TLC is the #1 network for women (18-34/18-49/25-54) in prime, and not including sports and news BEFORE THE 90 DAYS is the #1 cable program among W25-54 in 2020.

B90 Strikes Back airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. You can find updates on the cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

