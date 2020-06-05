90 Day Fiancé Cast Instagram Handles 2020: All Seasons

If you’re hoping to keep up with your favorite (and maybe not-so-favorite) 90 Day Fiancé stars on social media, we’ve got you covered. From the earliest seasons of the show all the way to the current season of Before the 90 Days, we’ve rounded up every cast member’s Instagram handle that we could find, as well as the accounts for stars on the spinoff series The Family Chantel.

However, it’s worth noting that not every page is public, and some stars make their pages private while the show is airing. Many also deactivate their accounts and start new ones over the years, so if there is a broken link, we will update ASAP!

We will continue adding to this post as more pages are located (and more seasons are released), and will round up a few links to pages for guest stars and fan-favorite family members, so stay tuned and bookmark this page! Also, feel free to message me if you’ve found a page that I missed. In the meantime, enjoy!

90 Day Fiancé

Season 1

Kirlyam Cox: @kirlyam_

Alan Cox: @alandesigned

Aya Gattone: @ayagattone

Louis Gattone: @higantipangga

Mike Eloshway: @meloshway

Aziza Eloshway: @azizaeloshway

Russ Mayfield: @russ_mayfield

Paola Mayfield: @paola_mayfield

Season 2

Danielle Jbali: @daniellejbali

Mohamed Jbali: @mohamedjbaliusa

Yamir Castillo: @yamirmusic

Chelsea Macek: @chelseamacek

Evelyn: @evyhalas

Daya De Arce: @dhiahdrc

Amy Frishmuth: @amy_frishmuth

Danny Frishmuth: @dfrishmuth

Jason Hitch: @hitch4life

Season 3

Aleksandra Iarovikova (Strobel): @alex.mimi

Carolina Verdini: @caroverdini

Melanie Walters: @melaniewalters81

Devar Walters: @devar_a.k.a.savage

Nikki Rose Gervise: @nikjamie13

Loren Brovarnik: @lorenbrovarnik

Alexei Brovarnik: @alex_brovarnik

Bajaree Boonma (Noon): @its_noon_all_day

Kyle Huckabee: @kylehuckabee

Season 4

Azan Tefou: @justazan

Nicole Nafziger: @alwayssnicole

Pedro Jimeno: @pedrojosejrjimeno

Chantel Everett: @chantel_j_

Olulowo Shodipe: @lowoshow

Narkyia Lathan-Shodipe: @90day_kyia_

Jorge Nava: @mrjnava_

Anfisa Nava: @anfisanava_

Alla Fedoruk: @fedoruk_alla

Season 5

Annie Suwan Toborowsky: @annie_suwan_toborowsky

David Toborowsky: @toborowsky_david

Molly Hopkins: @liviraebras1

Josh and Aika Batterson: @josh.and.aika

Luis Mendez: @luisemmanuel91

Andrei Castravet: @andrei19861

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet: @elizabethpotthast

Evelyn Cormier: @evelyncormier

David Vázquez Zermeño: @davazer

Season 6

Colt Johnson: @savagecoltj

Larissa Dos Santos Lima: @larissalimareal

Fernanda Flores: @ferfloresofficial

Jonathan Rivera: @jonathan_myrealtor

Ashley Martson: @ashleye_90

Jay Smith: @jay_smith_ja

Asuelu Pulaa: @asuelupulaa

Kalani Faagata: @kalanifaagata

Leida Margaretha Cohen: @_aicohen

Olga Koshimbetova: @koshimbetova

Steven Frend: @frendsteven

Season 7

Robert: @robert90days7

Anny: @anny_dr02

Anna Campisi: @annamcampisi

Blake Abelard: @hollowbrooks

Jasmin Lahtinen: @jasminaniel

Juliana Custodio: @julianacustodiooo

Michael Jessen: @michael_jessen_77

Sasha Larin: @alexander.g.larin

Emily Larin: @emily.larina

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi: @deemangela

Syngin Colchester: @syngin_colchester

Tania Maduro: @tania.maduro

Before The 90 Days

Season 1

Darcey Silva: @darceysilva

Jesse Meester: @jessemeester

Paul Staehle: @pauljasonstaehle

Karine Staehle: @stahlekarine

Sean Hiler: @dominicanbuckeye

Larry and Jenny Passariello: @larry_and_jenny_passariello

Cortney Reardanz: @xoxo_cortney

Antonio Millón: @antoniomillon

Myriam Mana: @myriamanhattan

Patrick Cornett: @officialpatrickcornett

Armi St. Germain (Abby): @nutellllla509

Season 2

Ximena Parra: @ximeparra01

Tarik Myers: @tarik_myers

Hazel: @illipina26

Jon Walters: @jonjwalters

Rachel Walters: @rachelwalters01

Season 3

Tom Brooks: @tombrooks_tv

Akinyi Obala: @akinyiobala

Benjamin Taylor: @btaylor155

Caesar Mack: @caesar_mack

Maria: @divine_maria

Tim Malcolm: @el_gringo_charlotte

Jeniffer Tarazona: @jeniffer_tarazona

Rebecca Parrott: @tlc_90day_rebecca

Zied Hakimi: @tlc_90day_zied

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour: @o.m.a.ver.y

Season 4

Geoffrey Paschel: @geoffrey.paschel

Varya’s Malina: @90dayvarya

Stephanie Matto: @stepankamatto

Erika Owens: @glitterbuggi

Lisa Hamme: @baby_girl_lisa_2020

Usman Umar: @officialsojaboy

Ed Brown: @thisisbiged

Rosemarie Vega: @rose_vega_official

Yolanda Leak: @yolanda_90dayfiance

David Murphey: @davidjmurphey

Avery Warner: @averydopecook

Ash Naeck: @themindbodycoach

The Other Way

Season 1

Jenny Slatten: @jan_frmsan

Sumit: @sumitjenny

Aladin Jallali: @aladinjallali

Laura Jallali: @tlc_laura_jallali

Deavan Clegg: @deavanclegg

Jihoon Lee: @jihoonlee90dv

Corey Rathgeber: @coreyrathgeber_90

Evelin Villegas: @evelin_villegas_ecuador

Tiffany Franco Smith: @tiffanyfrancosmith

Ronald Smith: @ronaldsmith_tlc

Season 2 – TBD

The Family Chantel

River (Chantel Everett’s brother): @iamriverknight

Winter (Chantel Everett’s sister): @winterckyler

Karen (Chantel Everett’s mom): @morestupidernow

Nicole Jimeno (Pedro Jimeno’s sister): @nicole.jimeno

