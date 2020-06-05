90 Day Fiancé Cast Instagram Handles 2020: All Seasons

If you’re hoping to keep up with your favorite (and maybe not-so-favorite) 90 Day Fiancé stars on social media, we’ve got you covered. From the earliest seasons of the show all the way to the current season of Before the 90 Days, we’ve rounded up every cast member’s Instagram handle that we could find, as well as the accounts for stars on the spinoff series The Family Chantel.
However, it’s worth noting that not every page is public, and some stars make their pages private while the show is airing. Many also deactivate their accounts and start new ones over the years, so if there is a broken link, we will update ASAP!
We will continue adding to this post as more pages are located (and more seasons are released), and will round up a few links to pages for guest stars and fan-favorite family members, so stay tuned and bookmark this page! Also, feel free to message me if you’ve found a page that I missed. In the meantime, enjoy!
90 Day Fiancé
Season 1
- Kirlyam Cox: @kirlyam_
- Alan Cox: @alandesigned
- Aya Gattone: @ayagattone
- Louis Gattone: @higantipangga
- Mike Eloshway: @meloshway
- Aziza Eloshway: @azizaeloshway
- Russ Mayfield: @russ_mayfield
- Paola Mayfield: @paola_mayfield
Season 2
- Danielle Jbali: @daniellejbali
- Mohamed Jbali: @mohamedjbaliusa
- Yamir Castillo: @yamirmusic
- Chelsea Macek: @chelseamacek
- Evelyn: @evyhalas
- Daya De Arce: @dhiahdrc
- Amy Frishmuth: @amy_frishmuth
- Danny Frishmuth: @dfrishmuth
- Jason Hitch: @hitch4life
Season 3
- Aleksandra Iarovikova (Strobel): @alex.mimi
- Carolina Verdini: @caroverdini
- Melanie Walters: @melaniewalters81
- Devar Walters: @devar_a.k.a.savage
- Nikki Rose Gervise: @nikjamie13
- Loren Brovarnik: @lorenbrovarnik
- Alexei Brovarnik: @alex_brovarnik
- Bajaree Boonma (Noon): @its_noon_all_day
- Kyle Huckabee: @kylehuckabee
Season 4
- Azan Tefou: @justazan
- Nicole Nafziger: @alwayssnicole
- Pedro Jimeno: @pedrojosejrjimeno
- Chantel Everett: @chantel_j_
- Olulowo Shodipe: @lowoshow
- Narkyia Lathan-Shodipe: @90day_kyia_
- Jorge Nava: @mrjnava_
- Anfisa Nava: @anfisanava_
- Alla Fedoruk: @fedoruk_alla
Season 5
- Annie Suwan Toborowsky: @annie_suwan_toborowsky
- David Toborowsky: @toborowsky_david
- Molly Hopkins: @liviraebras1
- Josh and Aika Batterson: @josh.and.aika
- Luis Mendez: @luisemmanuel91
- Andrei Castravet: @andrei19861
- Elizabeth Potthast Castravet: @elizabethpotthast
- Evelyn Cormier: @evelyncormier
- David Vázquez Zermeño: @davazer
Season 6
- Colt Johnson: @savagecoltj
- Larissa Dos Santos Lima: @larissalimareal
- Fernanda Flores: @ferfloresofficial
- Jonathan Rivera: @jonathan_myrealtor
- Ashley Martson: @ashleye_90
- Jay Smith: @jay_smith_ja
- Asuelu Pulaa: @asuelupulaa
- Kalani Faagata: @kalanifaagata
- Leida Margaretha Cohen: @_aicohen
- Olga Koshimbetova: @koshimbetova
- Steven Frend: @frendsteven
Season 7
- Robert: @robert90days7
- Anny: @anny_dr02
- Anna Campisi: @annamcampisi
- Blake Abelard: @hollowbrooks
- Jasmin Lahtinen: @jasminaniel
- Juliana Custodio: @julianacustodiooo
- Michael Jessen: @michael_jessen_77
- Sasha Larin: @alexander.g.larin
- Emily Larin: @emily.larina
- Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi: @deemangela
- Syngin Colchester: @syngin_colchester
- Tania Maduro: @tania.maduro
Before The 90 Days
View this post on Instagram
Roses are my thing, before I met Omar in Lebanon I met Omar’s sister and brother in New Jersey. I needed to get the families approval, when I landed in jersey and got off my plane both of Omar’s nieces were holding a bouquet of flowers and they said “these are from Omar.” Ever since then Omar goes out of his way to always have a rose/roses for me like when I met him at the airport for the first time, whenever we go to the beach etc. 🌹
Season 1
- Darcey Silva: @darceysilva
- Jesse Meester: @jessemeester
- Paul Staehle: @pauljasonstaehle
- Karine Staehle: @stahlekarine
- Sean Hiler: @dominicanbuckeye
- Larry and Jenny Passariello: @larry_and_jenny_passariello
- Cortney Reardanz: @xoxo_cortney
- Antonio Millón: @antoniomillon
- Myriam Mana: @myriamanhattan
- Patrick Cornett: @officialpatrickcornett
- Armi St. Germain (Abby): @nutellllla509
Season 2
- Ximena Parra: @ximeparra01
- Tarik Myers: @tarik_myers
- Hazel: @illipina26
- Jon Walters: @jonjwalters
- Rachel Walters: @rachelwalters01
Season 3
- Tom Brooks: @tombrooks_tv
- Akinyi Obala: @akinyiobala
- Benjamin Taylor: @btaylor155
- Caesar Mack: @caesar_mack
- Maria: @divine_maria
- Tim Malcolm: @el_gringo_charlotte
- Jeniffer Tarazona: @jeniffer_tarazona
- Rebecca Parrott: @tlc_90day_rebecca
- Zied Hakimi: @tlc_90day_zied
- Avery Mills and Omar Albakour: @o.m.a.ver.y
Season 4
- Geoffrey Paschel: @geoffrey.paschel
- Varya’s Malina: @90dayvarya
- Stephanie Matto: @stepankamatto
- Erika Owens: @glitterbuggi
- Lisa Hamme: @baby_girl_lisa_2020
- Usman Umar: @officialsojaboy
- Ed Brown: @thisisbiged
- Rosemarie Vega: @rose_vega_official
- Yolanda Leak: @yolanda_90dayfiance
- David Murphey: @davidjmurphey
- Avery Warner: @averydopecook
- Ash Naeck: @themindbodycoach
The Other Way
Season 1
- Jenny Slatten: @jan_frmsan
- Sumit: @sumitjenny
- Aladin Jallali: @aladinjallali
- Laura Jallali: @tlc_laura_jallali
- Deavan Clegg: @deavanclegg
- Jihoon Lee: @jihoonlee90dv
- Corey Rathgeber: @coreyrathgeber_90
- Evelin Villegas: @evelin_villegas_ecuador
- Tiffany Franco Smith: @tiffanyfrancosmith
- Ronald Smith: @ronaldsmith_tlc
Season 2 – TBD
The Family Chantel
- River (Chantel Everett’s brother): @iamriverknight
- Winter (Chantel Everett’s sister): @winterckyler
- Karen (Chantel Everett’s mom): @morestupidernow
- Nicole Jimeno (Pedro Jimeno’s sister): @nicole.jimeno
