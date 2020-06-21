90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The official description for the new season reads, “Having navigated through the K-1 ‘fiancé visa’ process, the couples are now married, but quickly realize that the honeymoon is over as real life sets in. Each couple has a quick dose of reality and drama unfolds when married life in America doesn’t live up to their expectations.”

The new season features six fan-favorite couples from previous seasons, including Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa, although the latter is no longer together today; Colt is dating a new woman this season and Larissa is still on and off with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Below, we’ve rounded up the social media accounts for each of the cast members featured on Season 5, so if you’re hoping to follow your favorite couples this season, we’ve got you covered. However, it’s worth noting that many stars make their pages private while the show is airing and/or deactivate their accounts and start new ones, so if there is a broken link, we will update this post ASAP!

Read on to find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 cast and how to follow the couples on social media:

Colt & Jess

Now freshly divorced from Larissa, Colt is back on the market and is already dating somebody new – Jess Caroline, an au pair who hails from Brazil and lives in Chicago. Although Colt is clearly smitten with his new beau, he has yet to tell his mother Debbie about their blossoming relationship because he’s worried she won’t approve of him dating another Brazilian (not after the disaster that was his relationship with Larissa). There is little known about Jess at this time, although promos promise a few explosive arguments between the two this season.

Larissa & Eric

Larissa started dating Eric shortly after she and Colt split, and the two were together for about eight months before she publicly called it quits with Eric back in September. Eric was introduced to viewers during the Happily Ever After Season 4 “Couples Tell All,” much to Colt’s dismay. Although Larissa and Eric split last fall, the two have since reconciled and even appeared to be back together earlier this year. It’s unclear at this time if the two are yet together, but they still follow each other on Instagram, so it looks like they are at least on friendly terms.

Elizabeth & Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei first appeared on Season 5 of the original 90 Day Fiance series before signing on to the fourth season of Happily Ever After. The stars connected through a dating app while Elizabeth was vacationing in Ireland several years ago; they quickly hit it off (despite a few bumps in the road) and began the process of applying for a K-1 visa. The reality stars have since been married and welcomed their daughter Eleanor Louise to the world in January 2019.

Angela & Michael

Angela and Michael are longtime veterans to the 90 Day franchise; the two first appeared on the show during Season 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days, the first season of The Other Way, and now Happily Ever After. Their love story has been chaotic from the very beginning and fraught with many arguments, a few breakups, one or two cheating scandals and a plethora of other issues. However, the reality stars have somehow found a way to work through all of their issues over the years and are still together today (and apparently married!)

Tania & Syngin

Tania and Syngin appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé; the two met at a bar while Tania was vacationing in South Africa. They quickly hit it off during her trip and began the process of applying for the K-1 visa, and despite a few obstacles along the way (including Tania leaving for an entire month during their 90 day engagement and her reluctance to call Syngin her soulmate), the two were married toward the end of their season. They appear to still be together today, based on their social media accounts.

Kalani & Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and are still together today and happier than ever, judging by their Instagram pages. The reality stars met while Kalani was on vacation in Samoa; the two quickly fell in love, which led to Kalani losing her virginity to Asuelu. Kalani welcomed their son Oliver to the world in 2018 and their youngest son, Kennedy, 15 months later in 2019. Although the stars struggled with financial problems and issues with family, they appear to still be going strong today.

Paul & Karine

Paul and Karine are also longtime 90 Day Fiancé veterans, so fans should already by familiar with their love story. The couple faced many significant problems throughout their relationship, from cheating allegations to divorce threats, heated fights, money issues and several tragic miscarriages. However, the couple welcomed their first child together – a son named Pierre – in early 2019, and despite their frequent arguments and breakups, they are still together today.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

