90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 2 airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 2, titled ”Caught in the Crossfire,” reads, “Colt discovers a new side of his girlfriend. Angela receives shocking news from her doctor. Elizabeth asks her dad to pay for a big-ticket item. Larissa decides to get back into the dating scene. Paul makes a huge decision for him and his family.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will follow Angela as she continues her journey toward motherhood with Michael and plans her wedding in Nigeria, all while dealing with the emotional toll of her mother’s deteriorating health. Meanwhile, Colt and his new girlfriend Jess get into an argument in Chicago, Elizabeth asks her father to pay for her wedding in Moldova, Larissa’s friend wants to set her up on a blind date and Tania and Syngin move out of Tania’s mother’s shed.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Tania & Syngin Are Worried About Money as They Move Into Their New Home in Connecticut

Plans change! Tania and Syngin hoped to move south soon after their wedding, but a debilitating car accident puts the pressure on Syngin to provide. pic.twitter.com/WPeSHfrKk0 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 20, 2020

Although Tania and Syngin were hoping to move south after they married, Tania was recently in a bad car accident and has been stuck in a boot with a broken foot for the last few months. Due to her injury, the reality stars decided to stay in Connecticut, where they finally found their own apartment together and are in the process of moving out of Tania’s mother’s shed.

When Tania’s mother asks why they decided to stay in Connecticut, Tania answers, “I think this [car accident] happened for a reason and we’re probably supposed to stay out here for a while,” as Syngin adds, “We’ll see what happens.”

Unfortunately, it looks like both Tania and Syngin are currently unemployed, so Tania’s mother is worried about how they’re going to afford to pay rent in their new place.

“What I’m concerned about is neither of yous are working,” she tells her daughter and son-in-law. “Financially you’re going to have rent, electric, gas … and all the responsibility right now falls on him,” to which Syngin responds, “Yeah I’m starting the job hunt ASAP.”

Syngin then adds during a confessional, “Before I came to the states, I didn’t expect that I would be trapped in Connecticut. And then boom, car crash came, so that all just changed within like a week. So then it’s all of the sudden ‘Oh s–t, I need to go start making this cash. And, you know, that puts a lot of pressure in our relationship.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Angela is Worried About Her Mother’s Health as She Leaves for Nigeria

❤️Angela gets emotional opening up to her mom, tonight at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/bdorC58jFj — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 21, 2020

Angela is still in the process of packing for her trip back to Nigeria, where she plans on marrying Michael. However, she’s worried about her mother, who can’t make the trip due to health complications. She gets emotional in the clip above as she discusses her relationship with her mother and her fears that she might die while Angela is away in Nigeria.

“My mom and me have our ups and downs, but I’m very proud to be her daughter,” Angela tells the producers. “She a fighter. And I get it from her.”

She talks to her mom about her issues with fertility and the fact that she suddenly got her period again after two years without one. During the discussion, it’s obvious that Angela’s mother is sick as she struggles to catch her breath while she talks and has a coughing fit.

“Mama’s not doing good,” Angela says during a confessional. “She’s got pneumonia, and I’m going very soon to Nigeria to marry Michael. So I need to tell my mom … the most exciting thing for her life is to see me get married, and she can’t be apart of it.” At these words, Angela looks like she’s holding back tears, so it’s going to be an emotional episode for the reality star.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

