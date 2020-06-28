90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 3 airs Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 3, titled ”Seeds of Discontent,” reads, “Elizabeth’s family confronts her about Andrei’s actions. Jess extends an exotic invite to Colt. Skyla impede’s Angela’s wedding. Larissa finds out shocking news about Colt. Kalani and Asuelu‘s upcoming trip is threatened.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features an emotional conversation between Elizabeth and her sisters, an argument between Angela and her daughter Skyla, and some disappointing news about Tania’s broken foot. Meanwhile, Kalani and Asuelu talk to a doctor about vaccinating their children before heading to Somoa, Larissa finds out that Colt has a new girlfriend, and Jess invites Colt to visit Brazil.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Tania Gets Some Disappointing News From Her Doctor About Her Foot

Tania's visit to the doctor leads to some unexpected news…#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xthAIctvxC — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 27, 2020

Tania, who recently broke her foot after getting into a bad car wreck, heads to the doctor for an update to see how she’s healing. In the clip above, Tania explains how frustrated she’s been being stuck “on pause” while her foot heals, so she’s hoping for good news from the doctor.

“Today while Syngin has his interview at the bar, I have a doctor appointment to go over the x-rays on my foot and the MRI on my knee,” Tania notes. “I’m definitely not 100 percent and my life basically went on pause … I’ve been stuck for months. It’s frustrating that it’s such a long healing process, so I’m just hoping for the best.”

While Tania hops on the exam table, the doctor explains that she had a “crush injury,” so they had a lot of work to do when it came to helping her heal. The correction involved figuring out how to piece together the broken bones of her foot with the help of a metal plate and several screws.

He then tells Tania that she will likely start to experience issues with arthritis in the next two years and that she won’t be able to start bartending for another six to 12 weeks, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star, considering Syngin still hasn’t found a job yet. Syngin, who had an interview at a bar that same day, doesn’t end up getting the job, which puts an even deeper strain on their relationship later on in the episode.

Larissa Wants to Confront Jess & Tell Her The ‘Truth’ About Colt

Let the ex-games begin! Should Larissa reach out to Jess? See what happens TONIGHT at 8/7c on #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4bt15ByTWL — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Larissa finds out that Colt has a new Brazilian girlfriend; she tells her friend in the clip above that she wants to confront Jess in order to tell her “the truth” about the man she’s dating.

“I saw online Colt, he has a new girlfriend … she’s Brazilian too,” Larissa tells her friend Hannah, who asks if Larissa is jealous. “I don’t feel replaced by another Brazilian,” Larissa explains. ” I have zero billion percent no jealousy about Colt. But she should to think a little bit before being involved to him.”

She adds, “Maybe I should to warn her? I feel like if I tell her what is coming, maybe she can avoid the situation that I was, you know?” Hannah asks her if she is really trying to help Jess or if she wants to “break them up because she’s jealous,” to which Larissa responds, “I don’t know,” so it looks like there might be some drama on the horizon with Larissa and Jess.

