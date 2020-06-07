90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell All Spoilers & Predictions

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special airs Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for the Tell All reads, “Host Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments this season.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

There's so much tea to spill we couldn't fit it all into one night! Don't miss the first half of the #90DayFiance 2-part tell all, starting Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/xDz4cFQHi9 — TLC Network (@TLC) June 4, 2020

The Season 4 Tell All is definitely one for the books, and promises plenty of drama, fights, tears and arguments, despite the cast recording from their own homes. Although the 90 Day stars can’t physically attack one another on stage for once (anybody remember the Season 3 Tell All with Angela?!), the cast still has no problem calling one another out during the special. They are actually even more vocal than usual since the Tell All was filmed remotely and everyone was confidently sitting in their own homes, so nobody holds back. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

The Tell All is Filmed Remotely So None of the Cast Members Have a Filter

A tell-all like you've never seen before! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days two-part reunion starts Sunday at 8/7c and concludes Monday at 8/7c (followed by the premiere of The Other Way at 9). pic.twitter.com/SuptIifN8d — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 6, 2020

The clip above promises plenty of excitement during both nights of the Season 4 Tell All special, so fans have plenty to look forward to over the next two days (as well as a new season of The Other Way!). Shaun Robinson calls the quarantine edition of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days event “epic” and teases some serious drama between the cast during the three-hour special.

One clip shows David trying to explain why Lana was still on the Ukrainian dating website and why she wasn’t using the phone that David bought her to communicate with him. “It was difficult for her to manipulate the iPhone keyboard while her nails were done, it wasn’t comfortable for her,” David explains while Ed laughs in the background and shouts “Oh my God.”

Avery and Ash have also apparently had a fallout since viewers last saw them at the airport. The two can be seen arguing in the clip, with Avery accusing him of being blatantly dishonest while he cuts her off and says, “Excuse me, excuse me, for you to know I sent you a picture of what I was doing, so don’t tell me I’m lying.”

Meanwhile, Lisa calls Ed out for the way he treated Rose while the two were together, Rose can be seen sobbing as Ed’s daughter confronts her, Lisa and Usman discuss having a second wife and Tom refuses to speak while Avery is on camera, so there’s plenty to unpack during the two-part Tell All.

Ash Said He Was Single Earlier in the Season Because He & Avery Weren’t Married

Shaun demands answers! Tune in to the #90DayFiance tell-all part one tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/u4PBOEQLRS — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 7, 2020

The clip above expands on Avery and Ash’s issues after Robinson questions why Ash told Avery he was still single earlier in the season. First she asks Lisa how she felt watching the clip and Lisa says she knows exactly how Avery feels since she went through the same thing with Usman.

“It is literally like he might as well have slapped me in the face,” Lisa says. “If you thought at that time Ash that you were single, why waste that woman’s time? You have a child, you’re in your own home country and Avery is leaving the United States to come to you.”

Robinson interjects at this point and asks why Ash said that he was single in the first place. He responds, “It was in relation to the face that I was not married.” Lisa then adds, “For a woman, if we’re dating them, you’re not single. You’re in a relationship. But to them, if there’s not a wedding band they consider themselves single.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

