90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Couples Still Together Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 is now in full swing, and with all six couples facing different obstacles in their relationships, fans might be wondering what’s going on with them today. The new season has already featured plenty of drama, fights, lies and tears (with plenty more to come), which has us questioning who will stay together and who might split before the season wraps up.

Season 2 features four new couples and two former, fan-favorite pairs from the first season of The Other Way, including Brittany and Yazan, Kenneth and Armando, Ariela and Biniyam and Tim and Melyza. Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit will also be returning this season to give fans an update on their lives and where their relationships stand today.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples are facing throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Who will stay together in the end? Which couples will make it work and who will go their separate ways? At this moment it’s still too early to know for certain, but we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 couples still together predictions:

Brittany & Yazan

Brittany and Yazan‘s relationship was questionable from the very beginning – two completely opposite people from totally different worlds who met online and quickly fell in love, despite the stark religious and cultural differences between them. It was clear right off the bat that these two were going to have significant problems overcoming their differences, considering Yazan is a devout Muslim and wants Brittany to convert to Islam, something she has no interest in doing. They already got into a big fight when Brittany first arrived in Jordan, and unless these two can find common ground in their relationship, we don’t see them lasting beyond the show.

Ariela & Biniyam

Ariela and Biniyam met while the recently-divorced Ari was on a soul searching trip around the world. The two had an immediate connection and after they “fell into bed” together, Ari found out she was pregnant. Promos of the reality stars interacting during the new season promise plenty of drama ahead, with Ari clearly uncomfortable with the living conditions in Ethiopia, where she planned to have the baby. Despite their growing family, we can’t see Ariela staying in Ethiopia for very long with the lack of comfortable amenities and reliable healthcare; we expect the reality star to fly back to the U.S. with their child (like Biniyam’s ex-wife did) before the end.

Tim & Melyza

It’s still too early to offer a solid prediction on Tim and Melyza, considering they haven’t been extensively featured on the show just yet. It’s clear from their intro that Tim is head-over-heels crazy about his Colombian beau, but he admits during that first episode that he (spoiler alert!) already cheated on Melyza once, which put a deep strain on their relationship. He’s moving to Colombia in an attempt to prove his commitment to her, but we don’t believe it’ll be easy to mend their relationship and win her trust again. Time will tell with these two, but we don’t think Melyza will just forgive and forget Tim’s unfaithfulness.

Kenneth & Armando

Kenneth and Armando are already a fan-favorite couple on Season 2 of The Other Way. The first-ever male same-sex couple to ever appear on the show, Kenneth and Armando met in a gay fathers support group and had an immediate connection despite the 26-year age gap. Although the reality stars are facing some pushback from Armando’s less-than-accepting family (as well as the conservative Mexican community they live in), we believe these two have a very strong, genuine relationship and will be able to overcome any obstacle thrown at them. If any of the new couples can make it work this season, it’s them.

Jenny & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit were featured on the first season of The Other Way, and despite the tremendous obstacles they faced along the way, fans were always hopeful the two would be able to make things work in the end. It was clear from the beginning that Jenny and Sumit were smitten with one another, and although Sumit lied to Jenny about many things (from his real identity when he was catfishing her, to the fact that he was already in an arranged marriage), Jenny was still very much in love with her longtime boyfriend, and refused to give up on him. If Sumit can finally divorce his wife and stop lying to Jenny, we believe they will have a long, loving relationship in the end.

Deavan & Jihoon

Deavan and Jihoon also appeared on Season 1 of the show, where they welcomed their son Taeyang to the world. Although it was obvious the two had a deep, emotional attachment to one another, Deavan still returned to the U.S. with the kids at the end of the season since Jihoon couldn’t support them financially. The reality stars are facing similar issues this season and Deavan still doesn’t know if she can trust Jihoon to take care of their family; due to these issues, and the fact that Jihoon is still concealing certain things from Deavan, we can see the reality model calling it quits and heading back to the U.S. before the season wraps up.

