90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers & Predictions

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features an incredibly emotional conversation between Armando and his family about his sexuality and their acceptance. Meanwhile, Jenny lands in India and sees her new home with Sumit, Ari says goodbye to her family and leaves for Ethiopia, Deavan and her mother board a plane to South Korea, and Yazan’s welcome is not what Brittany expected.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Jenny Arrives in India and Sees Their New Home, Which She Thinks is ‘a Bit of a Mess’

Home is where the giant cow is.🏠 Jenny and Sumit settle in on tonight's episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, on @TLC at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/9AeXBRjMpe — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 22, 2020

Jenny finally heads back to India and has an emotional reunion with Sumit during tonight’s episode of the show. In the clip above, Sumit brings Jenny to their new home, where he invited over a group of people to help cleanse their house of negative energy.

“It is tradition in India having a house warming ceremony,” Sumit tells the producers during a confessional. “We just want our house to be blessed, to be pure and like, all the negativities and the positivities stay in so our life will go good in future.”

The group of men can be seen gathering around Jenny and Sumit and chanting a song while pushing a flower pot on Jenny’s head. She says in a voiceover, “When I first walk into my house this priest is putting a flower pot on my head and I’m just looking around like ‘what’s happening?'”

Jenny and Sumit then enter their new home (with the flower pot still on Jenny’s head), and Jenny is a little taken aback by the state of their new home. She tells the cameras, “I’m looking around and what I see is a big mess. We don’t have extra money really to fix up this house.”

Armando Has an Emotional Conversation With His Family

Armando poured his heart out to his parents, how will they react? Don't miss a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/YmNmu0nGXd — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 22, 2020

In one of the more emotional scenes of the season so far, Armando sits down with his parents for dinner and discusses his sexuality, something which he says his family has been in denial about for the last several years.

“I haven’t talked to my family in three years about me being gay because I’ve heard comments about them still not accepting it, still not wanting to see it,” Armando says during a confessional. “I’m very scared. I don’t know what to expect. I just do not want them to keep denying it.”

The camera cuts over to Armando sitting with his parents. “Well, I wanted to talk to you. As you know, we’ve talked about it once before,” he tells his mom and dad in the clip above. “I’ve spent my whole life hiding who I am. I know that maybe being married may have confused you, but I did it for you. So people wouldn’t talk about you.”

He continues tearfully, “There were nights where I cried alone because of hiding who I was. I know it’s a process to accept it, but I just want you to know this is who I am.” At this, his mother starts openly sobbing while Armando adds, “And as a son, the only thing that you have more than anything are your parents. So when you feel like they don’t love you … it’s hard.”

