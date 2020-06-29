90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 5 airs Monday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Wing and a Prayer,” reads, “Brittany already has doubts about her decision. Biniyam’s friends are worried he’s made the same mistake twice. Deavan and Jihoon’s apartment is not what they expected. Tim reveals the real reason he’s moving to Colombia.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Emotions are heightened! Get ready for a a new episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c.

Tonight’s episode will explore the growing divide between Deavan and Jihoon after she and her mother Elicia and the kids land in Korea. Meanwhile, Brittany confronts Yazan about his meltdown at the airport, Biniyam’s friends question his relationship with Ariela, and fans are introduced to the final couple of the new season, Tim and Melyza.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Tim & Melyza Are Introduced to Viewers During Tonight’s Episode

How Tim Met Melyza | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayLearn how Tim met Colombian Melyza during college in Iowa. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-26T18:15:00Z

Fans will get a chance to meet the final couple of the season, Tim and Melyza, during Monday’s episode of The Other Way. The reality stars met at a bar in Iowa while Melyza was working as an au pair in the states. They had an immediate connection and attempted a long distance relationship while Tim worked out a way to bring Melyza back to the U.S. on a visa.

“Melyza’s my girlfriend, she is 29-years-old and she lives in Colombia,” Tim says in the clip above. “Melyza is absolutely gorgeous … her legs just go on for days. She’s got a really nice butt,” he adds, giggling. “I feel like I’m getting kind of hot,” he says while fanning himself.

Tim continues discussing his relationship with Melyza, telling the cameras, “The first night I met Melyza I was hanging out in a bar that I worked at in college. I wasn’t the only guy trying to get her attention … the other guys were trying to spit their game, and I have none. I’m just incredibly goofy, but I think it’s those are the qualities that eventually won her over.”

He tells the producers that he “fell in love with her immediately” when they met, but Melyza had to move to Boston shortly after they started dating to take another job. The reality stars decided to continue dating despite the distance between them, and now Tim is planning to move to Colombia to finally be with his girlfriend in person.

The clip doesn’t share why he is moving to Colombia, but promos of the new season feature Tim admitting that he broke Melyza’s trust, which is why he decided to move to her country instead of bringing her back to the U.S. SPOILER ALERT! Tim cheated on her, so he is heading to Colombia in an attempt to win her trust back.

Biniyam Gushes About Ariela & Says She Talked to Him First

Meet Biniyam | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayMeet 29-year-old Biniyam, a personal trainer and nightclub dancer from Ethiopia. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-28T20:32:19Z

Viewers will also get a chance to meet Biniyam during the new episode. In the clip above, he introduces himself to the producers while explaining that he’s 29-years-old and lives with his brother and sister-in-law in Addis Ababa, the largest city in Ethiopia.

“I live with my brother and his wife in one-bedroom house,” he tells the cameras. “I sleep in the living room. I am the baby, everybody in my family take care of my because my parents died when I was young. I was 13 or 14 … I know they both died from illness, but I don’t know exactly how they died. We were all of a sudden left with nothing.”

He continues, explaining how he met Ariela while she was waiting for a cab in Ethiopia. “I have a lot of jobs. I do personal training, I am a dancer in a night club, and I am doing MMA fighting. I love MMA fighting, and that’s why I met Ari. I met Ari going to practice … she was in Ethiopia waiting for taxi. She talked to me first, and then I give her a sign, ‘you have number or something?’ She said yes.”

Biniyam continues gushing about his girlfriend to the cameras, adding, “She has beautiful eyes and smile. She’s so different from other girls. And she support me like no one else has. We didn’t think about it for a baby, but we fall on the bed.” When a producer asks him what “falling on the bed” means, Biniyam laughs but the clip cuts off before he gets a chance to explain (although he is clearly talking about sex).

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

