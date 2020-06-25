Rapper A Boogie: Police ‘Illegally’ Stopped Me with Daughter, 3

“Secrets” rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie said he was “illegally” pulled over by police in New Jersey. The star, whose real name is Julius Dubose, took to his Instagram Story on June 25 to tell his followers about the stop, and urged them to record the incident via Instagram Live. The rapper added that his daughter, Melody, was in the car when the stop happened and he had to talk to her about the police.

His full post has been shared below:

So yesterday in NJ I got pulled over illegally with my daughter in the car. Now she hates police and she’s only 3 but I had to tell her every cop isn’t bad. Not because it’s a fact, because I don’t want my child being scared every time she sees a police officer. Some of them do their job but the bad cops make them all look like monsters. Illegal stops! Illegal searches! From now on when you get pulled over, don’t record normally. Go on live for the world to see!

A Boogie Releases New Album, Artist 2.0 Deluxe

Boogie’s latest album, Artist 2.0 Deluxe, dropped on June 12. He released videos on YouTube for singles like “Bleed” and most recently “Secrets.”

He took to Instagram to thank his followers for their support on June 10 before the full album was released. The New York rapper also announced he would be giving back to his state, donating $100,000 to his elementary school in the Bronx so students could have laptops and tablets.

To the best fans in the world: Thanks for being patient and always supporting everything I do. It took a while to bring you this Deluxe because I wanted to make sure it dropped at a time that felt right. But it’s finally here! 6/19 it’s up! As part of this release, I am donating $100k worth of tablets/laptops to my old elementary school, PS 126, in the Bronx, so that they can do their remote learning in the safest way. With everything going on in the world, I believe it’s important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can’t wait to see y’all soon but until then, stay safe and take care of each other!

