‘Siesta Key’s’ Alex Kompothecras Was Arrested Before MTV Firing

One year before he was fired from Siesta Key for racist behavior, Alex Kompothecras was arrested for disorderly conduct, In Touch Weekly wrote in an exclusive report on June 17.

Kompo Allegedly Peed Outside a Strip Club

Kompothecras allegedly “urinated” outside of Oz Gentlemen’s Club in Clearwater, Florida, in February 2019. the police report obtained by In Touch revealed. The 25-year-old star, also known as Kompo, “caused a disturbance, which constituted a breach of the peace.”

The former Siesta Key star allegedly “urinated on a vehicle leading to an altercation that required law enforcement presence to de-escalate.” Officers who arrived at the scene suspected he was “under the influence of alcohol,” after he allegedly “began shouting and disobeying lawful commands given.”

Kompothecras was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The former MTV reality TV star pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and the state attorney decided not to pursue the case, with the charges being dropped in April.

Kompo Was Fired by MTV For Racist Behavior

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, MTV has been cutting ties with people who have displayed racist behavior on social media. Kompo was the most recent reality TV star to be fired by the series, with MTV making the announcement after last week’s episode aired. Moving forward, they were editing Season 3 of Siesta Key so Kompo’s airtime would be minimized.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key,” MTV announced on June 16.

It wasn’t immediately known what Kompo said that led to his determination, but according to In Touch, he used the N-word in a resurfaced Instagram post. he also laughed in the comment sections of other racist posts.

Kompo has not issued a statement since he was dismissed from the series. The current season focuses on his past relationship with Juliette Porter and cheating on his current girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, with Porter. With being such a major part of the show, it’s unclear how MTV will edit his parts out.

In a preview for the June 23 episode, exclusively obtained by Us Weekly, Porter talked to friend Chloe Trautman about the cheating scandal that led to Salerno moving out of Kompo’s house.

“Alex has been calling me all day with mean things to say as if it’s my fault,” she said in a confessional to MTV cameras. “You’re the one who cheated on your girlfriend dude.”

“Apparently, she moved all her stuff out of his house and she’s really sad,” she continued. “He went out to the bar las tonight after he told Alyssa the truth and she went home crying. he stayed out and had a bunch of girls all over him just absolutely wasted. That was exactly what happened in our relationship too. … I just don’t want to have to see him or any of his friends.”

While promoting the new episode of Siesta Key, Porter did not react to Kompo being fired. “Halloween…the one night a year assless chaps and 10-inch heels are somewhat acceptable,” she wrote.

