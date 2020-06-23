Are Alex Kompothecras & Alyssa Salerno Still Together?

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter might have been wrong when it comes to Alex Kompothecras and Alyssa Salerno. The couple is still seemingly together, announcing the birth of their daughter Alessi on June 14. In previous interviews, Porter predicted that Kompothecras and Salerno wouldn’t last–especially since he cheated on Salerno with her.

“The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote. Kompo, who was fired from MTV on June 16 for racist behavior, shared various pictures of his daughter. “Our beautiful baby girl! Best day of our lives forever and always 💕 love you both so so much,” Salerno wrote in the comment section under his post.

Salerno paid tribute to their daughter in a post of her own on June 14. “Your first breath, took ours away 💕 June 11, 2020 7:24 am 8 lbs 3 oz,” she wrote. “I am so incredibly in love with you my beautiful Alessi. Thank you for changing our lives forever 💖 To everyone who has reached out, THANK YOU 🎀 I didn’t have my phone the entire time in the hospital because I just couldn’t get enough of our sweet blessing.” Kompo commented on her post with two kissy face emojis.

Kompo Cheated on Salerno with Porter

While the couple is seemingly in a better place now, things were uncertain after Porter told Salerno that she hooked up with Kompo in Nashville. “I just have been dealing with Alex bitching me out all morning,” Porter told Chloe Trautman in a preview of the June 23 episode, obtained by Us Weekly.

Porter, 22, felt drained after revealing the affair to Salerno, but she knew it was the right thing to do. “Alex has been calling me all day with mean things to say as if it’s my fault,” she told MTV cameras in a confessional. “You’re the one who cheated on your girlfriend dude.”

Kompo confirmed to Salerno that he was unfaithful and she started moving her things out of their home. “He went out to the bar las tonight after he told Alyssa the truth and she went home crying. he stayed out and had a bunch of girls all over him just absolutely wasted. That was exactly what happened in our relationship too,” Porter said. “I just don’t want to have to see him or any of his friends.”

Porter Thinks Salerno and Kompo Will Break Up

Despite things going well for now, Porter wasn’t convinced that Salerno and Kompos relationship would last. “I don’t know if he’s going to completely commit to [Salerno] — I don’t think he will,” she told Entertainment Tonight Online.

I don’t [think the relationship will last]. I know that he never wanted to date in the first place. He didn’t want to be in a relationship. Him and I just got out of a relationship [and] it’s not healthy to jump back into something, let alone have a baby with a person you’ve been dating for a couple months. Whether they’re in love now, I don’t know, but I don’t think he’s ready to settle down.

Kompo shocked fans when he announced Salerno was pregnant during Christmas time. Porter mused he will be a good father. “I think that he will be a great father. He loves kids,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just wonder [if] he may not be fully available as a father should be, because that’s a full-time job if you want to do it properly, and I would be interested to see if he really does commit.”

