Alex Kompothecras Gets Fired from ‘Siesta Key’

MTV fired Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras, TMZ reported on June 16. It was the same day as the premiere of the new show. Moving forward, MTV is editing the series to minimize Kompothecras’ airtime as much as possible after alleged racist social media posts and comments were discovered. At the time of this post, it was unknown what Kompothecras said that led to his dismissal.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the show said in a tweet. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

As noted by TMZ, the premiere of Siesta Key was cut short by more than an hour and the network removed Kompothecras’ bio from the show’s website.

This wasn’t Kompothecras’ first controversy. In 2017 he was connected to a viral video that showed a shark being dragged behind a boat on a fishing line.

The former reality TV star did not immediately issue a statement about being fired from the show.

Kompo Just Welcomed the Birth of His Daughter, Alessi

On Instagram, he welcomed the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend, Alyssa, on June 13. “The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote.

Kompo, as he is also known, was accused of cheating on Alyssa Salerno. While ex Juliette Porter supports Kompo as a father, she didn’t think his relationship with Salerno would last.

“I know that he never wanted to date in the first place. He didn’t want to be in a relationship,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Him and I just got out of a relationship [and] it’s not healthy to jump back into something, let alone have a baby with a person you’ve been dating for a couple months. Whether they’re in love now, I don’t know, but I don’t think he’s ready to settle down.”

MTV Fires Multiple Stars Amid the Black Lives Matter Movement

Kompo was the latest reality TV star to be fired by MTV. The network also dismissed Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge and The Challenge star Dee Nguyen after they faced allegations of racism.

Selfridge comments stemmed from 2012, when she tweeted things like, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the black people cause they scare me,” and, “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi,” according to The Blast.

