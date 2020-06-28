Alicia Keys & Husband Post Pics of Children for Joy In ‘Heavy Times’

Alicia Keys is among the A-list artists performing during the 2020 virtual BET Awards on June 28. With coronavirus and social distancing orders ongoing, Keys will be performing from the comfort and safety of her home, where she has been quarantining with her husband Swizz Beatz and their two children, Egypt and Genesis.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide protests against police brutality, this is a challenging time for many. In light of all that is going on in the country and around the world, Keys and Swizz Beatz have leaned on one another as well as their children in order to persevere. With one sweet Instagram video post of Keys and Swizz Beatz, Keys wrote, “Heavy times. But try not to forget to find moments of joy for yourself. Time with this magnificent being brings me so much joy, and laughter because we’re crazy together.”

Those “moments of joy” have often included their children and they’ve been regularly sharing photos and videos captured during their family time together through the pandemic.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Started a ‘Family Book Club’ as a Home Quarantine Activity

On Instagram, Swizz Beatz revealed that he, Keys, and their sons started a book club as a family bonding activity while the quarantine continues. In a post, he wrote, “We started a family book club it’s kinda amazing. Just wanted to share this family idea during this time.”

Additional posts and videos show that their kids take after their parents’ musical talents. Their son Egypt has taken a special interest in music and even wrote his own song for Juneteenth. Along with a video clip of Egypt’s sweet performance, Keys wrote, “Happy Juneteenth From Egypt. Sending big love and HAPPY JUNETEENTH!!!!! Celebrating freedom!!! Egy wrote a lil song for us!! We still have so much more to fight for! Keep going! Keep dreaming! Keep believing! Keep growing! Keep knowing our greatness and our collective power!!!”

In a post for Black Lives Matter, Keys shared photos of Genesis at play. In the caption, she wrote to him, “My beautiful baby boy ⁣So curious and pure ⁣Yet SO clear about what you don’t want ⁣’NO!’ you say with vigor ⁣ When you don’t like something going on in your small but powerful 5-year-old-world⁣. I hope that never changes⁣ I hope that inner strength and fire ⁣Never extinguishes⁣ And you never feel the sway to fit in⁣ Or be silenced⁣ I have a STRONG feeling you won’t ⁣That’s just not the fabric from which u came⁣ Look at you:⁣ Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Wisdom keeper, Re-shaper, Change maker… ⁣My Beautiful Baby Boy⁣ You are unstoppable!!!⁣”

Keys Promised Fans ‘Something Very Special’ for Her BET Awards Performance

Ahead of the 2020 BET Awards, Keys promoted her anticipated performance on social media. On Instagram, she told her followers, “I put something very special together for ya’ll.”

Other performers for the virtual award show include Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Kane Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, YG, and MasegoKeys. According to BET’s website, John Legend is also expected to perform; Keys recently performed a virtual show with Legend in honor of Juneteenth.

Keys is nominated for the BET HER Award, for her song “Underdog.” The other artists nominated in her category are Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn for “Brown Skin Girl,” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La for “Melanin, Layton Greene for “I Choose,” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott for “Tempo,” and Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan for “Afeni.”

The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c on the BET channel, BET Her, and CBS.

