Bam Brown Is Dating Former ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Director Allison Kagan

Allison Kagan is not only Joshua Bam-Bam Brown’s long-time girlfriend, but she’s also a director and producer on Alaskan Bush People. That’s where the two are rumored to have met.

Alaskan Bush People premiered on the Discovery Channel on May 6, 2014. It was once filmed in Alaska, but these days, the show is shot on location in Okanogan County, Washington.

Brown and Kagan have been dating for a few years now, and seem to be smitten with one another, although they certainly keep the details of their relationship under wraps. The Sun quotes Brown as saying on the Discovery series that he fell “head over heels” for Kagan, and she “stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up.”

How long has the couple been together? What else do we know about them? Where are they living today? Read on.

Kagan Directed 11 Episodes of ‘Alaskan Bush People’

According to her IMDB, Kagan has directed eleven episodes of Alaskan Bush People. Prior to that, she was the senior field producer on the show.

Kagan has worked on a number of other highly-acclaimed reality shows, as well, including 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 3, Rattled, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, True Life, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

According to Soap Dirt, Kagan and Brown are currently working on refurbishing a houseboat. The outlet quotes Brown as saying it’s a “blast.”

She Is a Permaculture Designer

Kagan’s LinkedIn reveals she was the recipient of a 2009 Emmy Award nomination in Educational Programming.

She received her B.A. of Arts in Communications and Film Studies from the University of Albany in Albany, New York. During her time there, she was also part of Albany’s Women’s Rugby Club.

After graduating, Kagan began working for local news stations before landing bigger gigs with networks like Fox, ABC, NBC, and ESPN. She has worked as a series producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network, a story producer for MTV, a series producer for HGTV, and a series producer for TLC, according to LinkedIn.

In 2018, Kagan became a permaculture designer and is certified by The Permaculture Research Institute in Australia.

Her LinkedIn reads, “[Kagan] consults with clients all over the globe by consciously creating and maintaining agriculturally productive ecosystems.”

These days, she works as the VP of Development and Executive Producing at A Kagan Creative, a company that specializes in web, coding, design, and consulting. The company’s website reads, “Kagan Creative’s team of veterans combines 20 years of marketing experience with knowledge of interactive trends to develop a marketing strategy that ranges from online presence to print collateral. Our services include graphic design, logo and business card design, web development, database programming, technology consultation, and in-house support.”

Kagan’s LinkedIn states that she received a Certificate of Achievement in Buddhism Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University in June 2018. She also has a Psychological First Aid credential from Johns Hopkins University School of Education, also from June 2018.

Between 2006 and 2016, Kagan volunteered with New York Cares.

