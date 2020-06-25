‘Alone’ Season 7 Spoilers: Who Is Left?

Season 7 of History Channel’s Alone is already off to an exciting start. Only two episodes have aired, and viewers have watched survivalists make fire, catch game, take a bath in an old boat and suffer game-ending injuries. Within two episodes, two survivalists have already tapped out. Those who are able to survive in the arctic for 100 days will win $1 million.

SPOILER WARNING: This is your spoiler warning. If you do not want to be spoiled, please do not continue reading:

Who Was The First Person To Go Home?

The first to leave the wilderness was Shawn Helton. The Tool Maker from Henry, Tennessee, is a builder who was able to find items scattered throughout his location. He found a shovel, an old gun and part of a boat. As shown in the first episode of the new season, Shawn was thriving, using the old boat as a hot tub. He used juniper to cover his private parts, joking that he promised his wife he wouldn’t get naked on the show.

Shawn was in a great mood and ready to set up for the night until he returned to camp and realized he lost his fire starter. He looked for it for hours but was unable to locate it. “In the end, there was several facts that led me to believe that there wouldn’t be an outcome if there wasn’t a fire,” he said during the after show. “The fire was really the only thing that was keeping the predators off of me.”

It was 100 percent everything that I wanted it to be and just getting there for me was a big deal. Of course I would have loved to have stayed a little bit longer but I’ve always been a fan and one of the things I worried about in the beginning was if I had a bad experience, would I fall out of love with the show, and that just really didn’t happen. A lot of people in the past say they wouldn’t want to go back and do it again, and I was immediately wanting to go back as soon as I can.

Shawn knew no one else was finding as many extraneous items, and it led him to become “a little bit too comfortable and too complacent,” he said on the after show.

Who Was The Second Person To Go Home?

In episode 2 it was Correy Hawk of Southeast Nebraska who went home. In the beginning of the season, the Traditional Bowyer said the only thing that was going to take him out would be an injury. Sure enough, Correy injured his knee. He weighed his options, and ultimately he did not want to risk a serious injury and decided to tap out.

Correy said he was surprised by the location. He was planning to fish, but the water wasn’t easy to get to where he was dropped. Ultimately, he was able to create a net and started to catch fish. Unfortunately, that’s where he twisted his knee on a wet rock. At first, he didn’t think it was that bad. His knee hurt a little, but after a days fluid started to swell on his knee and he was having trouble sleeping at night.

“It was one of the hardest decisions of my life for sure,” Correy said on the after show. “I went straight to the hospital in Canada. They gave me some anti-inflammatories. I rested up for a few days and I went back to the states. The knee was a torn meniscus and a partially torn ACL, so I’ve been doing exercise therapy and physical therapy for seven months now.”

“I’m sad that it went the way that it did,” he continued. “I had big plans and I feel like I had the skill to do well out there and just one misstep is all it took.”

Mark D’Ambrosio said it was an injury that could have happened to anyone. “I think you can be as careful as you want to be, but at the end of the day things like this happen and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. “We’re all kinda lucky in a sense that up to this point, this didn’t happen to one of us.”

Callie Russell agreed. “It’s so hard to watch what happened to you Correy because you’re so talented, have a great head on your shoulders and I know you would have done so well,” She said. “That could have easily happened to any one of us.

Callie noticed she had to be careful when she was walking. “I know for me I was constantly walking slow. I noticed I changed how I walked out there,” she said. “It’s no walk in the park.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Alone Season 7, episode 3 when it airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

READ NEXT: Alone 2020: Season 7 Rules, Schedule & Location