Amanda Seales Leaves Daytime Talk Show ‘The Real’

Six months after making her debut as the fifth host on FOX’s daytime talk show The Real, Amanda Seales has decided to leave the show.

During an Instagram Live conversation with fellow actor and friend Brandon Victor Dixon, who you’ve seen on POWER, the Insecure star explained why she decided not to renew her contract today (June 3).

“My contract is up at The Real and I did not renew it because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and where the people who are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled,” she said. “I’m not in a space where as a full black woman have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.”

She also took to Twitter and commented further on her decision to part ways with the syndicated show, saying that her leaving the show was essential for her mental wellness.

“As Black women in a world that seeks our destruction daily it is important to protect your peace wherever you can; in your home, your romance, and in your career,” she tweeted.

Fans applauded her decision to step down as a host from the show. Some of her followers even pushed her to consider having her own show.

“This doesn’t shock me. Proud of you for not returning to The Real,” one of her followers tweeted. “You really need your own show. Your voice is needed on a national platform, though. Especially NOW.”

When the comedienne joined the panel of hosts in January she was looking forward to using her new platform to have compelling conversations. Before she joined the show, she was known for using social media to address things like racism, politics and sexism.

“I’m looking forward to joining these four fabulous women in exciting and intellectual conversations that keep our audience laughing, learning, and living their best lives!” Seales said in a statement according to Deadline.

Donna Redier Linsk, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Telepictures, felt the Los Angeles native would be “an excellent addition” as well.

“Her unique voice at the table will add new dimensions to the conversation, and with the continued support of our partners at Fox, will guarantee a bright future for years to come,”Linsk said.

Watch her conversation where she broke the news below.