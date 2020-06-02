America’s Got Talent 2020 Spoilers: Who Made It Through on AGT 6/2

America’s Got Talent episode 2 aired on Tuesday, June 5, featuring season 15’s second night of audition performances. The show’s judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, voted on which acts were worthy of continuing on in the competition.

So, what happened during night 2 of the AGT season 15 auditions, and who made through? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Episode 2 Recap

After an exciting season premiere featuring incredible talent, the judges were excited to continue with another night of auditions.

The first act of the night was The Divas & Drummers of Compton. The group, made of members as young as 3 years old, was formed to raise money for its young participants to go to college. Their act involved a drumline and acrobatic dance team and was an inspiring and energetic way to kick off the night. The received 4 yeses from the judges, moving them to the next round of the competition.

Thomas Day, an NFL recruit, followed their performance with a cover of a song by Finneas. Although Howie voted no for Day, Simon gave him his third “yes” for his potential to grow as a performer in the competition.

After a slew of bad performances that the judges X-ed off the stage, it was Erin Byrne‘s turn to audition. She shocked the judges and audience, who were not expecting her to sing with her mouth closed as her talent. They rejected her, and told her to stick with economics; Mandel called her “a ventriloquist without a dummy.”

America’s Got Talent season 15 episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: Who Daniel Thomas Broderick Left Out of His Will